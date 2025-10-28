Bird Partners with Spoke Safety to Advance Connected Road Safety for Micromobility

Denver, CO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird, a global leader in shared micromobility, has partnered with Spoke Safety, a Denver-based pioneer in connected mobility technology, to pilot a first-of-its-kind system that helps riders, drivers, and cities “see” each other on the road in real time.

Launching in Denver this November, the partnership will integrate Spoke’s VRU2X™ (Vulnerable Road User-to-Everything) technology into a portion of Bird’s fleet. The system enables two-way communication between vehicles, cyclists, scooters, and city infrastructure—helping everyone on the road anticipate and respond to one another for safer, more connected streets. This collaboration represents a major step toward building smarter, safer, and more sustainable mobility networks across U.S. cities.

“Our mission has always been to make urban mobility safer, cleaner, and more accessible,” said John Lankford, Senior Director at Bird. “Integrating Spoke Safety’s technology into our fleet is a natural next step toward smarter micromobility—helping riders feel safer while supporting cities in managing traffic and reducing emissions.”

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jarrett Wendt, CEO of Spoke Safety. “By partnering with Bird, we’re extending and accelerating deployment of connected technology to micromobility. Together we can make city streets safer for everyone who shares them.

Live Demonstration in November

Bird and Spoke will host a live demonstration in Denver on November 12th, showcasing the VRU2X™ system in action on Bird’s shared fleet. The event will give city officials, media, and partners a firsthand look at how Bird vehicles can communicate with connected vehicles—illustrating how this technology helps prevent collisions and improve real-time road awareness.

Bird will begin by equipping a portion of its Denver fleet with Spoke’s technology, with plans to explore expansion based on pilot results. The partnership builds on Bird’s ongoing investments in safety innovation—including Rider Score, AI Parking Review, and Sidewalk Detection—reaffirming that safety isn’t just part of the ride, it’s the future of it.

