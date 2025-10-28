South Korea Embedded Finance Market Report 2025-2030: Embedded Insurance Gains Ground in E-commerce and Mobility, Supported by Regulatory Frameworks

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance market in South Korea is expected to grow by 13.5% on an annual basis to reach US$4.43 billion by 2025. South Korea's embedded finance market has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 19.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.90 billion to approximately US$6.36 billion.

Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Embedded Finance in South Korea

Embedded finance is experiencing a shift from experimentation to large-scale deployment, involving various stakeholders like tech giants, banks, and fintechs. Drivers such as the consolidation of super apps, open finance initiatives, and SME digital transformation are crucial. In this advanced digital landscape, South Korea is poised to become a leading embedded finance market in Asia by 2027. Focus areas include healthcare, logistics, education, and policies enhancing consumer safeguards and interoperability.

Super App Ecosystems

The proliferation of super apps developed by domestic tech conglomerates, such as Kakao and Naver, is reshaping Korea's embedded finance sector. These apps integrate diverse financial services, from payments to investments, within user-friendly interfaces. The trend is bolstered by high mobile usage, with over 90% of Koreans engaging in financial transactions via apps. Regulatory changes under the 'MyData' initiative support further personalization and financial integration.

Embedded Insurance Expansion

The digital commerce and mobility sectors are increasingly offering embedded insurance options. Firms like Toss and Kakao Mobility are integrating microinsurance directly at points of service. This trend, supported by the Financial Services Commission's 2023 licensing frameworks and rising consumer demand for flexible coverage, is expected to extend beyond mobility and e-commerce.

Open Finance and BNPL Models

Open finance reforms are facilitating new embedded credit solutions, including the adoption of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) models in e-commerce. Platforms like Coupang offer these at checkout, supported by real-time data and alternative credit appeals. Regulatory changes and younger consumer segments are driving these innovations.

B2B Embedded Finance Use Cases

While B2C remains prevalent, B2B embedded finance is gaining traction in enterprise software platforms, offering services like payroll financing and invoicing. This shift is supported by SME digitalization programs and demand for alternative short-term credit.

Regulatory Sandboxes Foster Innovation

Regulatory frameworks, like sandboxes and specialized licensing, are accelerating innovation in embedded finance. Key players like Toss Bank and KakaoBank have benefited from these, introducing integrated financial products before acquiring full licenses.

South Korea's embedded finance ecosystem sees heightened competition among tech giants, banks, and fintechs, driven by data access, licensing structures, and ecosystem strength. Over the next few years, success will hinge on embedding finance within trusted consumer journeys and managing compliance paths through APIs and partnerships.

Competitive Dynamics

Major players like Kakao and Naver dominate, integrating diverse financial services into multi-service apps. New fintech entrants focus on niche verticals, collaborating with regulatory programs for compliant solutions.

Tech Ecosystems and Expansion Pathways

South Korea's regulatory adjustments, such as the MyData and 'Miliwon license' initiatives, support market entry and innovation. These enable non-financial platforms to offer specific financial services, creating a competitive edge for early adopters.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of South Korea's embedded finance sector, including segmentation by business models, distribution platforms, and key performance metrics. It highlights opportunities for market growth, competitiveness, and strategic direction in areas such as payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments.

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance market in South Korea, with exclusive coverage of B2C transactions and adoption metrics. Below is a summary of key market segments.



South Korea Embedded Finance Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Total Transaction Value

Number of Transactions

Average Value per Transaction

South Korea Embedded Finance Financial Performance Indicators

Total Revenue

Average Revenue per Transaction / Product

South Korea Embedded Finance Key Metrics

Operational Efficiency Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Automation Rate (Instant Decision %), Average Turnaround / Processing Time

Quality & Risk Metrics: Fraud Rate, Error Rate

Customer Behavior Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate, Customer Retention Rate, Churn Rate, Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate

User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Average Order / Loan / Policy / Investment Size

South Korea Embedded Payments Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Total Payment Value (TPV) and Growth Outlook

Number of Transactions and Usage Trends

Average Revenue per Transaction

South Korea Embedded Payments Key Metrics

Transaction Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Repeat Usage Rate

Operational Efficiency Metrics: Chargeback Rate, Fraud Rate, Dispute / Resolution Rate

Conversion & Retention Metrics: Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Customer Retention Rate

User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Error Rate

South Korea Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

South Korea Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

South Korea Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

E-commerce & Retail

Digital Products & Services

Travel & Hospitality

Leisure & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Utility Bill Payments

Other Sectors

South Korea Embedded Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Number of Loans Issued

Average Loan Size

South Korea Embedded Lending Key Metrics

Credit Quality & Risk Metrics: Delinquency Rate (30/60/90 Days), Approval Rate, Default Rate, Loss Given Default (LGD)

Monetization & Unit Economics Metrics: Interest Revenue per Loan

Adoption & Usage Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate

Operational & Platform Efficiency Metrics: Loan Origination Time (TAT), Automation Rate (Instant Decision %)

South Korea Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

South Korea Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

South Korea Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Product Types

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending

Personal Loans

Gig Worker Income Advances

Other Loan Types

South Korea Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

E-commerce & Retail

Gig Economy

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

Education & EdTech

Automotive & Mobility

Other Sectors

South Korea Embedded Insurance Market Size and Premium Dynamics

Gross Written Premium (GWP)

Number of Policies Issued

Average Premium per Policy

South Korea Embedded Insurance Key Metrics

Policy & Premium Metrics: Renewal Rate

Claims & Risk Performance Metrics: Claims Ratio (Loss Ratio), Claim Frequency, Claim Settlement Time, Fraud Rate

Platform Monetization Metrics: Embedded Insurance Revenue per User (RIU)

Distribution & Conversion Metrics: Attachment Rate, Quote-to-Bind Conversion Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate

South Korea Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Policy Type

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance (Motor Vehicle, Home/Property, Accident & Health, Others)

Motor Vehicle

Home/Property

Accident & Health

South Korea Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

South Korea Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

South Korea Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

E-commerce & Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Automotive & Mobility

Healthcare

Other Sectors

South Korea Embedded Banking Market Size and Account Dynamics

Total Deposits / Inflows

Account Fee Revenue

South Korea Embedded Banking Key Metrics

Account Metrics: Account Churn Rate

Risk & Compliance Metrics: Fraudulent Transaction Rate

South Korea Embedded Banking Distribution by End-Use Markets

Gig & Freelance Platforms

E-commerce & Marketplaces

Fintech Apps & Neobanks

Other Platforms

South Korea Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Size and User Dynamics

Total Assets Under Management (AUM)

Number of Investment Transactions

Average Investment per User

South Korea Embedded Investments & Wealth Key Metrics

Returns & Performance Metrics: Annualized Portfolio Return

Retention Metrics: Account Churn Rate

South Korea Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Business Models

Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model

Regulatory-Entity Model

South Korea Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Distribution Models

Own Platforms

Third-Party Platforms

South Korea Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets

Fintech & Neobank Apps

E-commerce & Super Apps

Gig & Freelancer Platforms

Other Platforms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d6zqx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment