JEX AI strengthens global computing investments, focusing on GPU server infrastructure to support AI development

Felbridge, West Sussex, England, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global markets face issues such as inflation, currency devaluation and rising uncertainty, the modern, rapidly developing digital economy has made people more willing to seek easy and effective ways to make money. In the flood of information, in the new era of deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, computing power has become the new "digital gold".

JEX INVEST LIMITED, a leading global artificial intelligence crypto asset management company, announced the launch of the zero-fee platform JEXAI, which will comprehensively expand its investment in global computing infrastructure, focusing on the construction and operation of GPU servers and AI computing centers. The company said it will continue to increase its investment in countries and regions around the world in the coming years to cope with the rapid growth in global demand for AI computing power.

Since its founding in 2021, JEX INVEST LIMITED has been committed to providing technology-driven, long-term asset allocation solutions for institutional and high-net-worth clients. Unlike traditional financial investments, JEXAI focuses on high-performance computing (HPC) and GPU cluster infrastructure to support the development of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, blockchain, and cloud computing ecosystems.





Company management stated that with the surge in demand for generative AI, machine learning, and internal model training, the global shortage of GPU servers has become a key factor driving the technology industry's upgrade. JEXAI unleashes the potential of generative AI by integrating practical experience such as global GPU and CPU computing resources to help improve their AI systems, increase the benefits of various companies, organizations and individuals, and earn more profits.

JEXAI: Setting a new benchmark for legitimacy in a commitment-based market.

In an era of rapidly changing and fading platforms, JEXAI has achieved something few other blockchain projects have: legitimacy through proof, not hype. Beyond regulatory compliance, the project's credibility is assured through blockchain audits, real-time performance dashboards, and human-free smart contracts, demonstrating that digital asset operations can be both transparent and highly profitable.

Start earning great rewards in just three easy steps:

Register – Sign up now and get a $10 free trial. Choose a plan – Select a short-term or long-term plan (available from 1-50 days). AI-driven quantitative strategies - AI-powered quantitative models tailored to the characteristics of different investors.

In addition, the company provides 24/7 global support and multilingual assistance to meet the needs of its rapidly growing user base. The JEXAI ecosystem does not rely solely on personal income. With transparency as its core principle, it has a two-level alliance program designed to promote long-term network rewards. This dual-stream income model enhances depth and sustainability, helping users gain benefits through performance and community development.

Looking ahead, JEX INVEST LIMITED stated that it will continue to promote global expansion with the strategy of "infrastructure as the core and technological innovation as the driving force" and contribute to the long-term development of the artificial intelligence industry ecosystem.

About JEXAI

JEXAI is an AI-driven quantitative investment platform serving millions of users in more than 175 countries. It transforms raw market data into quantifiable investment strategies. Adhering to the concept of transforming complex data into actionable strategies, it uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analysis to support smarter and more efficient trading decisions. Combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design, it builds a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing global customers with a variety of stable and intelligent computing power service solutions, and using artificial intelligence to create a better world.

For more information or to explore the platform, visit https://jexai.net/.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.