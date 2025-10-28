New York, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting supplements. If you purchase through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

TLDR: New Clinical Research Reveals Prebiotic Fiber Supplement Approach to Digestive Regularity

Visit the Official Peak BioBoost Website

Recent clinical studies demonstrate that prebiotic fiber supplementation may support digestive regularity and gut health. Peak BioBoost, a flavorless digestive nutritional supplement formulated by clinical pharmacist Dr. Casey Greene, combines five scientifically-studied prebiotic compounds including Xylooligosaccharides (XOS), Inulin, Acacia Gum, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), and Magnesium Citrate. The easy to dissolve prebiotic powder contains no gluten, soy or dairy, and is available in a 1 month supply format containing 30 servings. Research indicates that prebiotic fiber intake may help increase bowel movement frequency, support beneficial gut bacteria, and promote digestive comfort for individuals experiencing occasional constipation.

In This Release, You'll Discover:

How clinical studies show prebiotic fiber supplements may increase bowel movement frequency by supporting intestinal motility

The connection between gut microbiome health and digestive regularity revealed in recent research

Why flavorless digestive nutritional supplements differ from traditional fiber supplements and laxative approaches

Scientific findings on Xylooligosaccharides (XOS) and its 93% efficacy rate in constipation relief studies

How easy to dissolve prebiotic powder formulations improve compliance compared to gel-based fiber products

The role of magnesium citrate in supporting smooth muscle function within the digestive tract

Clinical evidence linking prebiotic intake to improved stool consistency and reduced straining

Why prebiotic fiber supplements with no gluten, soy or dairy offer advantages for individuals with dietary sensitivities

Research-backed mechanisms explaining how prebiotics influence gastrointestinal transit time

How 1 month supply formats with 30 servings align with clinical assessment protocols

Clinical Research Highlights Flavorless Prebiotic Fiber Supplement's Role in Supporting Digestive Regularity and Gut Microbiome Health

Growing evidence from clinical studies suggests that targeted prebiotic fiber supplementation may offer a research-backed approach to supporting digestive health and regularity, according to new findings compiled by Peak Biome. With an estimated 66 million Americans experiencing occasional constipation according to healthcare data, researchers have been investigating alternatives to traditional fiber supplements and stimulant laxatives, including easy to dissolve prebiotic powder formulations that offer enhanced convenience and compliance.

Understanding the Digestive Health Challenge and Supplement Formulation Evolution

Occasional constipation affects a significant portion of the adult population, with prevalence increasing with age. Traditional approaches have included psyllium fiber supplements and over-the-counter laxatives, though these solutions present potential limitations. According to research published in clinical journals, psyllium-based fiber products may cause throat swelling if not consumed with adequate water, and some contain additives like maltodextrin, artificial sweeteners including aspartame, and synthetic colorants such as Yellow 6.

In response to these concerns, newer generation prebiotic fiber supplements have been formulated as flavorless digestive nutritional supplements that dissolve easily without the gel-like texture characteristic of psyllium products. These easy to dissolve prebiotic powder formulations are designed to mix seamlessly into beverages without altering taste, addressing compliance challenges that often limit the effectiveness of traditional fiber interventions.

Additionally, many individuals following specific dietary protocols require supplements with no gluten, soy or dairy. The availability of allergen-conscious formulations in convenient formats such as 1 month supply containers with 30 servings has expanded accessibility for individuals with various dietary restrictions or sensitivities.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individuals should consult with healthcare providers before beginning any new dietary supplement.

Meanwhile, the Mayo Clinic has noted that frequent laxative use over weeks or months may decrease the colon's natural contractile ability and potentially worsen constipation in some cases. Harvard Medical School similarly advises that laxatives should primarily serve as short-term interventions rather than long-term solutions.

The Science Behind Prebiotic Fiber and Digestive Function

Prebiotic fibers are non-digestible plant compounds that serve as nutrients for beneficial intestinal bacteria. Unlike probiotics, which are live microorganisms, prebiotics act as fuel sources that support the growth and activity of existing gut microbiota. Clinical research has examined several prebiotic compounds for their potential digestive health benefits.

Xylooligosaccharides (XOS): A six-week clinical study published in academic journals found that participants receiving prebiotic supplementation experienced up to 129% increase in bowel movement frequency compared to baseline measurements. The research indicated that XOS supplementation was associated with reduced bloating, decreased abdominal discomfort, and improved bowel emptying, with no adverse effects reported. Additional studies have demonstrated XOS efficacy rates of approximately 93% in supporting constipation relief.

Research also indicates that XOS may help increase populations of Bifidobacteria, a beneficial bacterial genus associated with digestive health. Studies involving elderly participants and pregnant women in their third trimester have shown that XOS supplementation may support more frequent bowel movements and softer stool consistency.

Inulin: This soluble prebiotic fiber has been studied for its potential to increase stool bulk and support intestinal transit. Research suggests inulin may help create a more favorable environment for beneficial bacteria while supporting comfortable digestion.

Acacia Gum: Also known as gum arabic, this prebiotic fiber contains resistant starch compounds. Studies have examined its potential role in supporting beneficial gut bacteria and maintaining healthy inflammatory responses within the digestive tract.

Fructooligosaccharides (FOS): Clinical investigations into FOS have explored its potential to support intestinal motility, promote complete bowel evacuation, and maintain balance among intestinal bacterial populations.

Gut Microbiome Research Reveals Connection to Regularity

Emerging research in the field of gut microbiome science has revealed that intestinal bacteria populations may influence digestive function more significantly than previously understood. European-based clinical studies have demonstrated that prebiotic supplementation may increase Lactobacilli populations by up to 344% and Bifidobacteria by up to 366%.

These beneficial bacterial families have been associated with multiple health functions including breaking down dietary fibers, competing with potentially harmful bacteria, supporting nutrient absorption, and strengthening intestinal muscle function. Research published in peer-reviewed journals suggests that individuals with higher populations of beneficial gut bacteria may experience more regular bowel movements compared to those with less diverse microbiomes.

Individual results may vary. The research cited reflects findings from clinical studies and may not represent typical outcomes for all individuals.

Understanding Intestinal Transit Time and Peristalsis

The digestive process involves coordinated muscular contractions called peristalsis, which propel intestinal contents from the stomach through the small and large intestines. Scientific literature defines peristalsis as "the involuntary constriction and relaxation of intestinal muscles, creating wave-like movements that push contents forward."

Transit time—the duration between food consumption and waste elimination—significantly influences stool consistency. Research indicates that excessively slow transit allows excessive water reabsorption from intestinal contents, potentially resulting in hard, difficult-to-pass stools. Conversely, very rapid transit may not permit adequate water absorption.

Clinical studies suggest that prebiotic fiber compounds may support optimal transit time by providing substrate for beneficial bacteria, which produce short-chain fatty acids that may influence intestinal motility.

The Role of Magnesium in Digestive Function

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in numerous physiological processes, including regulation of smooth muscle function within the gastrointestinal tract. Research indicates that up to 50% of the population may have suboptimal magnesium intake according to some estimates.

Magnesium citrate, a highly bioavailable form of magnesium, has been studied for its potential to support nerve function within the intestinal wall. Clinical evidence suggests that adequate magnesium status may help maintain normal intestinal muscle relaxation and contraction cycles, potentially supporting more comfortable bowel movements.

Individuals taking prescription medications or with underlying health conditions should consult healthcare providers before taking magnesium supplements, as interactions may occur.

Peak BioBoost Formulation: A Flavorless Digestive Nutritional Supplement Approach

Peak Biome developed Peak BioBoost under the guidance of Dr. Casey Greene, a clinical pharmacist and functional medicine practitioner with expertise in digestive health. The prebiotic fiber supplement combines five research-studied ingredients in amounts based on clinical literature:

Xylooligosaccharides (XOS)

Inulin

Acacia Gum

Fructooligosaccharides (FOS)

Magnesium Citrate

The product is manufactured in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities and undergoes third-party testing to verify ingredient identity and purity. The formulation is designed as an easy to dissolve prebiotic powder that is completely flavorless and dissolves in beverages including coffee, tea, or water without altering taste or texture.

According to Peak Biome's formulation approach, the combination of multiple prebiotic fiber types aims to support diverse beneficial bacterial populations while providing both soluble and insoluble fiber components. The flavorless digestive nutritional supplement contains no gluten, soy or dairy, making it suitable for individuals with various dietary restrictions. The product is also free from artificial sweeteners, colors, and flavors, though it is manufactured in facilities that process common allergens.

Peak BioBoost is packaged in a 1 month supply format, with each container providing 30 servings designed for daily consumption. The recommended serving size allows for consistent prebiotic intake over a 30-day period, aligning with clinical research indicating that several weeks of regular prebiotic consumption may be necessary to observe measurable changes in gut microbiome composition and digestive function.

Read More: Peak BioBoost’s Plant-Based Prebiotic Formula Supports Digestive Health, Promotes Regular Bowel Movements, and Enhances Overall Well-Being Naturally

Manufacturing Quality Standards and Third-Party Verification

Peak BioBoost is manufactured under stringent quality control protocols designed to ensure product safety, purity, and potency. The product is produced in FDA-registered facilities that maintain Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, which requires adherence to specific manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance standards.

According to Peak Biome, each production batch undergoes third-party laboratory testing to verify:

Ingredient identity and potency

Absence of contaminants including heavy metals and microbiological organisms

Accurate label claims regarding ingredient amounts

Proper dissolution characteristics for the easy to dissolve prebiotic powder formulation

The company states that certificates of analysis are maintained for each batch and are available upon request. This level of quality verification addresses consumer concerns about supplement industry transparency and provides assurance that the flavorless digestive nutritional supplement contains the ingredients specified on the label in the amounts indicated.

The formulation containing no gluten, soy or dairy is manufactured using dedicated equipment lines to minimize cross-contamination risks, though the facility does process other allergens. Each 1 month supply container with 30 servings undergoes packaging integrity testing to ensure product stability throughout the stated shelf life.

Industry Analysis: Evolving Approaches to Digestive Health Support

The digestive health supplement market has evolved significantly over recent decades, with various approaches emerging to address constipation and irregularity concerns. Understanding the mechanisms and considerations associated with different supplementation categories provides important context as consumers evaluate options.

Psyllium-Based Fiber Products: Traditional fiber supplements predominantly utilize psyllium husk, which creates bulk through gel formation when mixed with liquid. Clinical research has examined psyllium's effects on constipation, with studies indicating potential benefits for some individuals. However, compliance challenges associated with texture, preparation requirements, and ingredient additives in some formulations have led researchers and manufacturers to explore alternative prebiotic fiber supplement approaches. Products containing maltodextrin, artificial sweeteners, and synthetic colorants have prompted consumer demand for cleaner formulations.

Stimulant Laxative Mechanisms: Stimulant laxatives function by artificially triggering intestinal contractions to accelerate waste elimination. While effective for acute constipation episodes, medical literature from institutions including the Mayo Clinic and Harvard Medical School indicates that prolonged stimulant laxative use may decrease natural colonic contractility over time. This has driven interest in approaches that support rather than override natural digestive function, including prebiotic fiber supplements and other non-stimulant alternatives.

Probiotic Supplementation Considerations: The probiotic supplement market has grown substantially, with products delivering various strains of live bacteria. Research indicates that probiotic efficacy can be influenced by factors including manufacturing processes, storage conditions, and survivability through gastric acid. This has led to increased interest in prebiotic approaches, which nourish existing beneficial bacteria populations rather than introducing new organisms. Clinical studies comparing prebiotic versus probiotic supplementation suggest that each approach offers distinct advantages depending on individual circumstances.

Emerging Prebiotic Fiber Formulations: Newer supplement formulations emphasizing prebiotic fibers such as Xylooligosaccharides (XOS), inulin, and fructooligosaccharides represent an evolving category within the digestive health market. These easy to dissolve prebiotic powder products address previous compliance barriers by offering flavorless digestive nutritional supplements that integrate seamlessly into daily routines. Research indicates that XOS and related prebiotic compounds may support beneficial bacteria growth while promoting natural intestinal motility.

Market Trends in Formulation Development:

Recent trends in digestive supplement formulation reflect consumer preferences for:

Products with no gluten, soy or dairy to accommodate dietary restrictions

Flavorless, easily dissolvable formats for improved compliance

Third-party tested ingredients for quality assurance

Multi-prebiotic blends rather than single-ingredient approaches

Transparent labeling practices and GMP-certified manufacturing

Convenient formats such as 1 month supply containers with 30 servings

Clinical Research Directions: Ongoing research continues to examine optimal fiber types, dosing strategies, and duration of use for constipation management. Studies suggest that prebiotic fiber supplementation of 10 grams or more daily for at least 4 weeks may be necessary to observe meaningful effects on gut microbiome composition and digestive function. Individual response variations remain an important consideration in research design and clinical recommendations.

This analysis is provided for educational purposes to inform consumers about various approaches to digestive health support. It is not intended to suggest superiority of any particular method. Individual responses vary, and healthcare provider consultation is recommended for personalized guidance.

Understanding how Peak BioBoost differs from conventional fiber supplements and laxative approaches provides important context for consumers evaluating digestive health options.

Traditional Psyllium Fiber Supplements: Most conventional fiber products contain psyllium husk, which forms a gel-like substance when mixed with liquid. While psyllium has been studied for constipation relief, products containing this ingredient often present compliance challenges including thick texture, unpleasant mouthfeel, and the need for immediate consumption before the mixture becomes too viscous. Additionally, many psyllium-based products contain additives including maltodextrin, artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, and synthetic colorants. Peak BioBoost's flavorless digestive nutritional supplement approach using XOS and other prebiotic fibers offers an alternative that dissolves completely without texture changes.

Stimulant Laxatives: Over-the-counter laxatives work by artificially stimulating intestinal contractions. While effective for acute situations, medical authorities including the Mayo Clinic and Harvard Medical School caution that prolonged use may decrease natural colonic contractility and potentially worsen constipation over time. Peak BioBoost's prebiotic fiber supplement mechanism focuses on supporting natural digestive function rather than forcing bowel movements, potentially offering a more sustainable long-term approach.

Standard Probiotic Supplements: While probiotic supplements deliver live bacteria, their efficacy can be limited by survivability issues during manufacturing, storage, and passage through stomach acid. Prebiotic fiber supplements like Peak BioBoost take a different approach by nourishing beneficial bacteria already present in the digestive tract, potentially offering more reliable and consistent results. Clinical evidence suggests that prebiotic supplementation may increase Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria populations more predictably than probiotic supplementation alone in some cases.

Comparison Summary:

Approach Mechanism Key Considerations Peak BioBoost (Prebiotic Fiber) Nourishes existing beneficial bacteria; supports natural motility Easy to dissolve prebiotic powder; flavorless; no gluten, soy or dairy; supports long-term digestive health Psyllium Fiber Bulk formation through gel Texture challenges; may contain additives; requires immediate consumption Stimulant Laxatives Forces intestinal contractions Not recommended for extended use; may create dependency Probiotic Supplements Delivers live bacteria Survivability variables; may be less predictable

This comparison is provided for educational purposes and is not intended to suggest that Peak BioBoost is superior to other approaches. Individual responses to different interventions vary. Consult healthcare providers for personalized recommendations.

Healthcare practitioners in the functional medicine and integrative health fields have increasingly examined prebiotic supplementation as part of comprehensive digestive health protocols. Clinical perspectives emphasize that prebiotic fibers work through distinct mechanisms compared to stimulant laxatives, potentially offering support without creating dependency.

Research published in gastroenterology journals has explored the relationship between prebiotic intake, gut microbiome composition, and various health markers including digestive comfort, immune function, and metabolic health. Studies suggest that consistent prebiotic consumption over weeks to months may be necessary to observe optimal effects on microbiome composition and digestive function.

The development of flavorless digestive nutritional supplements that function as easy to dissolve prebiotic powder formulations has addressed previous compliance barriers associated with traditional fiber supplements. Clinical observations suggest that taste-neutral, easily mixable formats may improve patient adherence to recommended supplementation protocols, particularly when products contain no gluten, soy or dairy and can be seamlessly integrated into existing dietary routines.

Monthly supply formats providing 30 servings align with typical clinical recommendation cycles, allowing healthcare practitioners to assess patient response over standardized timeframes before adjusting protocols.

The perspectives shared reflect clinical research findings and practitioner observations. Individual experiences with prebiotic supplementation may differ based on numerous factors including baseline health status, diet, lifestyle, and genetic factors.

See Clinical Research Supporting Peak BioBoost Ingredients on the official Peak Biome website.

Healthcare Provider Perspectives: Prebiotic Fiber Supplementation Considerations

Healthcare practitioners in gastroenterology, functional medicine, and nutrition fields have identified several important considerations regarding prebiotic fiber supplementation that consumers should understand when evaluating digestive health approaches.

Initiation and Adjustment Protocols: Clinical experience suggests that individuals beginning prebiotic fiber supplementation may experience a temporary adjustment period as the gut microbiome adapts to increased prebiotic intake. Medical literature indicates that mild digestive changes including temporary gas or bloating during the first 3-7 days are not uncommon physiological responses to microbiome shifts. Healthcare practitioners typically recommend gradual introduction of fiber supplements, starting with partial serving sizes and increasing incrementally over 7-10 days to minimize adjustment effects. This approach allows the digestive system to adapt more comfortably to increased prebiotic fiber intake.

Hydration as a Critical Factor: Medical experts emphasize that adequate fluid consumption is essential for all types of fiber supplementation, including prebiotic approaches. Insufficient hydration while increasing fiber intake may contribute to digestive discomfort or reduced effectiveness of the supplementation. General clinical guidelines suggest consuming at least 8 ounces of water with each fiber supplement serving and maintaining proper hydration throughout the day. This principle applies whether using flavorless digestive nutritional supplements, traditional fiber products, or food-based fiber sources.

Individual Variability in Response: Clinical observations indicate significant individual variation in response to prebiotic fiber supplementation based on numerous factors including baseline gut microbiome composition, dietary patterns, physical activity, stress levels, and underlying health status. Some individuals may observe digestive function changes within several days, while others may require consistent supplementation over 4-6 weeks before noting meaningful effects. This variability reflects the highly personalized nature of gut microbiome ecology and digestive health. Healthcare providers emphasize that patience and consistency are important when initiating any new digestive health protocol.

Medication Timing Considerations: While prebiotic fibers are generally considered compatible with most pharmaceutical interventions, healthcare providers note that fiber supplementation—whether through prebiotic fiber supplements or traditional products—may affect the absorption timing of certain medications. Clinical guidelines typically recommend spacing fiber supplement consumption at least 2 hours apart from medication administration when interactions are a concern. Individuals taking prescription medications should discuss appropriate timing protocols with their healthcare providers or pharmacists.

Clinical Indications for Medical Evaluation: Healthcare experts emphasize that certain digestive symptoms warrant medical evaluation before initiating any self-directed supplementation approach, including prebiotic fiber products.

Medical assessment is recommended for individuals experiencing:

Constipation persisting beyond two weeks despite lifestyle modifications

Presence of blood in stool or black, tarry stool appearance

Severe or worsening abdominal pain

Unexplained weight loss accompanying digestive changes

Diagnosed gastrointestinal conditions requiring medical management

New onset digestive symptoms in individuals over age 50

Prebiotic fiber supplements and other digestive health products are intended to support normal physiological function and are not substitutes for medical diagnosis or treatment of underlying conditions.

Dietary Context and Lifestyle Factors: Healthcare practitioners emphasize that fiber supplementation, whether through prebiotic or traditional approaches, functions most effectively as part of comprehensive digestive health strategies. Clinical outcomes may be enhanced when fiber supplementation is combined with adequate hydration, regular physical activity, stress management, and a diet emphasizing whole foods. Supplements containing no gluten, soy or dairy may offer advantages for individuals with specific dietary sensitivities, though supplementation alone cannot compensate for overall poor dietary patterns.

Long-Term Supplementation Perspectives: Clinical literature suggests that prebiotic fiber supplementation can be maintained long-term as part of ongoing digestive health support, in contrast to stimulant laxatives which are recommended only for short-term use. The non-stimulant mechanism of prebiotic approaches theoretically allows for sustained use without dependency development. However, healthcare providers recommend periodic reassessment of supplementation needs as dietary patterns, health status, and digestive function may evolve over time.

These perspectives reflect current clinical understanding of fiber supplementation principles and are provided for educational purposes. Individual circumstances vary, and healthcare provider consultation is recommended for personalized guidance.

Product Information and Availability

Peak BioBoost is available through Peak Biome's website at peakbiome.com. The company offers the prebiotic fiber supplement in various package sizes, including individual containers providing a 1 month supply with 30 servings.

According to Peak Biome, the formulation addresses common compliance challenges associated with traditional fiber products by providing a flavorless digestive nutritional supplement that dissolves completely in beverages without texture or taste changes. The easy to dissolve prebiotic powder format is designed for integration into daily routines including addition to coffee, tea, water, or other beverages.

The product contains no gluten, soy or dairy, potentially making it suitable for individuals with various dietary restrictions. The company emphasizes that Peak BioBoost is intended to support digestive health as part of a healthy lifestyle and recommends that individuals with chronic or severe digestive symptoms consult healthcare providers to rule out underlying medical conditions requiring professional treatment.

Pricing, shipping terms, and product availability are subject to change. Consumers should verify current information on the official website before making purchase decisions. This release provides information for educational purposes and should not be construed as medical advice.

Peak BioBoost, the flavorless prebiotic fiber supplement developed by Peak Biome, is available for purchase through the company's website at peakbiome.com. The easy to dissolve prebiotic powder is offered in multiple package configurations, including single-container options providing a 1 month supply with 30 servings per container.

The product's formulation as a flavorless digestive nutritional supplement addresses a common compliance challenge associated with traditional fiber supplements, which often have unpleasant textures or tastes that discourage consistent daily use. According to the company, the powder dissolves completely within seconds when stirred into room temperature or hot beverages, leaving no gritty texture or taste alteration.

Pricing information is subject to change. Consumers should visit the official website for current pricing, shipping policies, and guarantee terms. This release is for informational purposes and should not be construed as medical advice or as a recommendation to purchase.

Peak Biome LLC emphasizes that individuals experiencing chronic or severe digestive symptoms should consult with healthcare providers to rule out underlying medical conditions. The company states that Peak BioBoost is intended to support digestive health as part of a healthy lifestyle and is not intended to replace medical treatment for diagnosed conditions. The prebiotic fiber supplement containing no gluten, soy or dairy may be suitable for individuals following various dietary protocols, though those with specific medical dietary requirements should verify appropriateness with their healthcare providers.

Research Continues in Prebiotic Science

The field of prebiotic research continues to expand, with ongoing clinical investigations exploring the relationships between specific prebiotic compounds, gut microbiome composition, and various health outcomes. Future research may provide additional insights into optimal prebiotic dosing strategies, individual response variations, and long-term health implications of regular prebiotic consumption.

About Peak Biome LLC

Peak Biome LLC is a health and wellness company specializing in science-based digestive health supplements. Founded with a commitment to evidence-based formulation, transparent ingredient sourcing, and rigorous quality testing, Peak Biome develops products under the guidance of healthcare professionals including clinical pharmacists and functional medicine practitioners. The company's manufacturing partners maintain FDA registration and GMP certification, and all products undergo third-party verification testing. Peak Biome LLC is headquartered in Wyoming, Pennsylvania.

Regulatory Disclaimers

FDA Disclosure: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Peak BioBoost is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Medical Advice Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Individuals with digestive health concerns should consult with qualified healthcare providers before beginning any new supplement regimen. This is particularly important for pregnant or nursing women, individuals taking prescription medications, those with diagnosed medical conditions, and anyone under age 18.

Individual Results Disclaimer: Clinical study results and research findings cited in this release represent outcomes observed in controlled research settings and may not reflect typical individual experiences. Results from supplementation can vary significantly based on numerous factors including baseline health status, diet, lifestyle habits, genetic factors, and consistency of use.

Research Attribution Disclaimer: Clinical research cited in this release was conducted by independent researchers and institutions. Peak Biome LLC did not conduct the referenced clinical studies. Study citations and references are available upon request.

Pricing and Availability Disclaimer: Product pricing, shipping terms, and guarantee policies are subject to change without notice. Consumers should verify current pricing and terms on the official Peak Biome website (peakbiome.com) before making purchase decisions.

Affiliate Disclosure: If you purchase products through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. Always order through the official website to ensure authenticity and access to guarantees.

Testimonial Disclaimer: While this release does not include individual testimonials, the company acknowledges that individual experiences with the product may vary significantly and that past experiences do not guarantee future results for other individuals.

Comparative Claims Disclaimer: Any comparisons made between different supplement categories (e.g., prebiotics vs. traditional fiber supplements or laxatives) are based on general product category characteristics and published research, not specific competitive products.

Contact Information:

Company: Peak Biome

Email: support@peakbiome.com

Phone: (877) 977-7774

Website: www.peakbiome.com