Philippines Cement Industry Report 2025: Major Players are Realigning Operational Strategies Through Localization, Waste Co-processing, and Digital Upgrades to Sustain Competitiveness

The cement market in Philippines is expected to grow by 4.8% annually to reach US$1.46 billion in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 6.1%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.39 billion to approximately US$1.74 billion.

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



The cement industry in the Philippines is navigating a volatile mix of infrastructure-led demand, import dependency risks, and decarbonization pressures. While government-backed construction continues to support base-level cement volumes, delayed private projects and intensified competition are squeezing margins.

Major players are realigning operational strategies through localization, waste co-processing, and digital upgrades to sustain competitiveness. Capacity additions, import safeguards, and government procurement reforms are shaping the strategic landscape. However, high energy costs, logistical challenges, and overcapacity risks remain key hurdles. Going forward, the industry's trajectory will depend on its ability to align with infrastructure spending, reduce cost exposure, and advance green transition efforts.



The Philippine cement industry is entering a consolidation and transition phase - balancing infrastructure-led opportunities with macroeconomic headwinds and cost pressures. While public sector spending provides a stable demand foundation, firms must recalibrate capacity, localize sourcing, and embed sustainability across operations.

Firms that digitize logistics, expand low-carbon product lines, and integrate waste-to-fuel systems are more likely to achieve cost efficiency and regulatory alignment. The sector's future will be shaped by its ability to adapt to policy direction, manage energy exposure, and deliver on national green infrastructure goals.With prudent investment and operational agility, the cement industry can support inclusive urbanization, resilient infrastructure, and sustainable development across the archipelago.



Public Works and Regional Housing Drive Cement Consumption

Government Infrastructure Programs are the Main Demand Driver: The "Build Better More" program is supporting cement demand in roads, flood control systems, and seaport expansions across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Projects such as the Mindanao Railway and the North-South Commuter Railway are boosting bulk cement consumption in key corridors. Holcim and Republic Cement have prioritized logistics alignment with these projects via strategic terminal and depot expansions.

Socialized Housing and Regional Urbanization Sustain Bagged Cement Sales: Housing initiatives under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) have created demand in regional growth centers like Davao, Iloilo, and Baguio. Cement usage is supported by local contractors and individual homebuilders responding to national housing backlog reduction efforts.

Private Commercial Construction Remains Subdued: Office and retail construction is delayed in Metro Manila and Cebu due to high borrowing costs and tepid developer sentiment. However, pockets of activity in logistics and tourism-related infrastructure continue to generate selective demand for specialty cement types.

Strategic Partnerships and Green Innovations Are Being Scaled

Local Clinker Production is Being Prioritized Over Imports: Republic Cement increased clinker capacity at its Bulacan plant in 2024 to reduce reliance on imported material amid rising freight costs. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) continues to enforce safeguard measures on cement imports, favoring local producers.

Waste Co-Processing and Alternative Fuel Use Are Expanding: Holcim Philippines has scaled up its "Geocycle" platform for co-processing plastics, biomass, and industrial waste, reducing thermal energy costs. Apo Cement is piloting RDF use in Visayas to improve kiln energy efficiency and align with waste reduction mandates.

Digital and Automated Systems are Improving Operational Control: Firms are adopting AI-driven energy management systems and predictive maintenance to enhance efficiency and reduce kiln downtime.In 2024, Holcim implemented digital cement delivery scheduling tools to manage high-demand project timelines and reduce logistics delays.

Production Faces Cost Pressure from Energy, Imports, and Supply Chain Gaps

Electricity and Fuel Costs Are Driving Margin Compression: Energy-intensive operations face cost pressure from grid tariff increases and bunker fuel price volatility. Plants are shifting production schedules and investing in captive solar to mitigate peak-hour pricing.

Import Reliance Exposes Firms to Volatile Freight and Currency Risks: Despite local production efforts, several firms still import cement or clinker from Vietnam and China, exposing them to shipping delays and FX fluctuations. In early 2024, freight disruptions in the South China Sea affected delivery schedules to Luzon ports, prompting inventory backlog issues.

Raw Material Access and Quarry Licensing Are Tightening: Environmental regulations have made quarry permitting more complex, especially in Central Luzon and parts of Mindanao. Some firms have extended local resource agreements and intensified limestone beneficiation to ensure raw material continuity.

Industry Outlook is Modestly Positive Amid Policy Support and Capacity Realignment

Public Investment Pipeline Will Sustain Medium-Term Demand: Ongoing transport and water infrastructure programs under the national budget are expected to stabilize annual cement demand. Cement producers are actively engaging in government tenders and pre-qualifying for projects under the PPP Center's updated procurement model.

Green Building Standards and Circular Economy Policies Will Influence Product Strategies: Implementation of the Philippine Green Building Code and EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) laws is prompting demand for blended cement. Firms that align with carbon tracking, recycled input use, and low-clinker formulations are likely to gain procurement advantage.

Capacity Adjustments May Improve Utilization Rates: With local demand not fully absorbing installed capacity, firms are delaying greenfield expansions and focusing on operational efficiency. The industry is expected to see a shift toward asset consolidation and plant optimization over the next 24 months.

Risks Are Increasing Across Regulatory, Cost, and Supply Dimensions

Energy Pricing and Grid Stability Pose Operational Risks: High dependence on coal and imported oil exposes producers to volatile energy markets and carbon tax risk. Delays in renewable energy project connections are slowing energy cost diversification.

Regulatory Complexity is Affecting Expansion Timelines: Varying environmental approval procedures across LGUs are delaying raw material extraction and new kiln investments. Several firms reported delayed project rollouts in 2023 due to permitting inconsistencies and lack of central coordination.

Import Competition and Freight Disruptions Continue to Challenge Planning: Although safeguards exist, imported cement still enters the market through bonded warehouse arrangements, creating price pressure. High freight charges and container shortages have added unpredictability to regional cement flow, especially to Visayas and Mindanao.

