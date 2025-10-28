Steel Rebar Market Size to Surpass USD 426.51 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global steel rebar market size was valued at USD 243.85 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 426.51 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the steel rebar market with a market share of 58% in 2024. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

According to Towards Chemical and Materials, the global steel rebar market stands at 368.91 million tons in 2025 and is forecast to reach 530.10 million tons by 2034, advancing at a 4.11% CAGR. Increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries is driving the growth of the market.

Download a Sample Report Here@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/download-sample/5945

Steel Rebar Overview

The global steel rebar market is growing steadily, driven by rising infrastructure development, urbanization, and construction across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Demand is strongest in Asia Pacific, especially China and India, while North American and Europe are benefiting from infrastructure renewal and sustainable building initiatives. technological advancements, such as corrosion resistant and high strength rebars, are enhancing performance and aligning with eco-friendly trends. Although fluctuations in raw material costs and environmental regulations affect the market, ongoing investments in transportation, energy and housing projects expected to sustain long term growth.

Steel Rebar Market Report Highlights

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the steel rebar market with 58% industry share in 2024.

By product type, the deformed steel rebar segment dominated the market with 70.65% industry share in 2024.

By coating type, the plain carbon steel segment dominated the market with 50% industry share in 2024.

By process type, the basic oxygen furnace segment dominated the market with 69.28% industry share in 2024.

By end-use type, the commercial segment dominated the market with 40% industry share in 2024.



Types of steel for rebar

Rebar, or reinforcing bar, is typically made from various types of steel, each with its own properties and characteristics. The most common types of steel used for rebar include:

1. Carbon steel (ASTM A615/A615M): This is the most common type of steel used for rebar. It is an alloy of iron and carbon, with small amounts of other elements. It provides strength and durability and is suitable for most construction applications.

2. Low-alloy steel (ASTM A706/A706M): This type of steel contains additional alloying elements like vanadium or nickel in small amounts. It is designed to improve the weldability and ductility of the rebar, making it suitable for applications where welding is required.

3. Stainless steel: In some cases, stainless steel rebar may be used, especially in environments where corrosion resistance is crucial. Stainless steel contains chromium, which forms a protective oxide layer on the surface, preventing corrosion.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report (Global Deep Dive USD 3900) https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/5945

Steel Rebar Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 272.70 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 426.51 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.75% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2025 Historical data 2021 - 2025 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, volume in kilotons, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, volume forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Product Type, By Coating Type , By Process Type, By End-Use Industry , By Region Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal; NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION; NLMK; Nucor; Tata Steel; JSW; POSCO HOLDINGS INC.; Jiangsu Shagang Group; SAIL and Steel Dynamics, Inc.

For more information, visit the Towards Chemical and Materials website or email the team at sales@towardschemandmaterials.com | +1 804 441 9344

What is Steel Rebar used for?

Steel rebar (reinforcing bar) is primarily used to reinforce concrete structures. It is embedded within concrete to help it resist tensile and shear stresses that concrete alone cannot handle effectively. Steel rebar adds strength and durability to concrete, making it essential in the construction of various structures. Here are some common uses:

Building Foundations: Steel rebar is crucial in foundation slabs, ensuring the stability and strength of buildings. Bridges: It strengthens the concrete used in bridges, supporting large loads and withstanding environmental stress. High-Rise Buildings: In tall structures, steel rebar provides structural support to handle wind, seismic activity, and weight distribution. Roadways: Steel rebar is used in the construction of highways and airport runways, as it helps resist cracking from traffic loads and temperature changes. Dams and Tunnels: Large infrastructure projects, including dams and tunnels, use steel rebar to ensure durability against high pressure and water exposure. Parking Structures: It’s often used in parking garages and decks to provide additional reinforcement for heavy vehicle loads.

Benefits of Steel Rebar

Steel rebar, or reinforcing bar, is commonly used in construction to provide additional reinforcement for concrete structures. Here are some of the additional benefits of using steel rebar:

Provides strength and durability to increase structural integrity.

Its high tensile strength ensures resistance to tension forces preventing cracks in the concrete.

Flexible enough to be bent or cut to suit the specific needs of a construction project.



Invest in Premium Global Insights Immediate Delivery Available (Global Deep Dive USD 3900) https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/5945

What Are The Major Trends In The Steel Rebar Market?

Growing demand from global infrastructure and industrial development is driving market expansion and investor interest.

Increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing practices, including electric-arc furnace and hydrogen based steelmaking processes.

Expansion of the market in Asia Pacific, with strong production and consumption in countries like India and China, alongside contributions from North America and Europe in infrastructure and renovation projects.

Technological advancements supporting digital tracking, labelling and quality assurance in rebar production and distribution.

Development of high strength, corrosion-resistant, and fiber reinforced polymer rebars to meet evolving construction requirements.



How Does AI Influence The Growth Of The Steel Rebar Market In 2025?

In 2025, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly influencing the growth of the steel rebar market by enabling manufacturers of reinforcement bars to operate with greater speed, efficiency and precision. AI-driven tools allow plants to optimize material flow, schedule equipment maintenance proactively, and reduce downtime for instance, AI models can monitor crane operations and optimize movements in steel plants to improve throughput. At the same time, improved quality control via computer vision and machine learning algorithms helps detect defects or irregularities in steel bars early in the production line, which reduces waste and strengthens confidence in product performance. On the supply chain side, AI also supports demand forecasting and inventory management, helping rebar producers align output with construction sector needs, avoid over production, and respond more flexibility to market shifts. All these AI enabled improvement's higher reliability, lower costs, better quality and faster responsiveness help drive the competitiveness of rebar producers and thus contribute to market expansion in 2025 without relying solely on traditional growth levers like raw material pricing or infrastructure spending.

Steel Rebar Market Dynamics

Growth Factors

Why Does Urbanisation Boost Rebar Demand?

Rapid urbanisation is increasing the construction of housing, offices, and infrastructure, driving higher demand for steel rebar in concrete structures. Growing cities need stronger, taller, and more resilient buildings, making rebar essential for durability and safety.

How Are Technological Innovations Enhancing Steel Rebar Production?

Technological advancements are revolutionizing steel rebar production, leading to improved efficiency and product quality. The adoption of digitalization in manufacturing processes allows for precise tracking and labelling, ensuring quality control and operational efficient. Additionally, innovations such as the development of high strength, corrosion resistant, and fiber reinforces polymer rebars are meeting the evolving demands of modern construction.

Market Opportunity

How Is Corrosion Resistance Rebar Shaping New Opportunities?

The growing of fiberglass and composite rebar composite rebar in construction offers a fresh avenue for traditional steel rebar producers to innovate and diversify. As builders seek durable, rust free alternatives for coastal and humid environments, steel manufacturers can expand into hybrid or coated rebar solutions to stay competitive.

What Makes Green Construction A New Rebar Opportunity?

This shift toward eco-friendly and low-carbon buildings is creating demand sustainable steel rebar made from recycled or hydrogen-based steel. Builders aiming for greener certifications prefer such materials, opening new market space for rebar manufacturers.

Limitations In The Steel Rebar Market

Fluctuations in raw material prices and energy costs create instability in production expenses, affecting profitability for manufacturers.

Corrosion issues and environmental concerns linked to traditional steelmaking process hinder long-term sustainability and durability in certain construction environments.

Steel Rebar Market Segmentation Insights

Product Type Insights

How Is The Deformed Steel Rebar Segment Driving The Steel Rebar Market?

The deformed steel rebar segment dominated the market in 2024, the deformed steel rebar segment's dominance reflects the fact that the rigged surface and patterning of these bars significantly improve the bond strength with concrete and hence support structural integrity in buildings and infrastructure. These attributes make them the preferred reinforcement material across heavy construction applications, particularly in zones requiring material across heavy construction applications, particularly in zones requiring high load bearing capability or seismic resistance. Given the widespread usage of reinforced concrete worldwide. The strong mechanical and durability advantage of reinforced concrete worldwide, the strong mechanical and durability advantages of deformed bars explain way this segment mechanical and durability advantages of deformed rebars in major construction standards further entrenches their position and makes this product type segment a clear pillar of market structure.

The mild steel rebar segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The appeal of mild steel rebar lies in its lower cost and greater adaptability for a wide range of construction projects, specially in emerging on price sensitive markets where volume and affordability matter most. As infrastructure spending continues and building portfolios diversify into large scale lower spec applications, the mild steel variant becomes increasingly attractive.

Coating Type Insights

Why Makes The “Plain Carbon Steel” coating Type Segment Dominant?

The plain carbon steel segment dominated the market with the largest industry share in 2024. The plain carbon steel segment remains dominant because it offers excellent strength, weldability, and affordability qualities that make it the first choice for general infrastructure bridges, and cost effectiveness make it the first choice for general projects. Its availability and cost effectiveness make it the first choice for general infrastructure, bridges, and residential projects where corrosion exposure is moderate.

The epoxy-coated segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising demand for rebar with advanced corrosion resistance, particularly in coastal and high humidity regions where traditional carbon steel deteriorates faster. Epoxy coatings help extend the lifespan of concrete structures, reducing long term repair costs and improving sustainability outcomes. As governments and developers emphasize resilient and low maintenance infrastructure, epoxy coated rebar adoption is increasing across highways, bridges, and marine construction.

Process Type Insights

Why Does the Basic Oxygen Furnace Segment Dominate the Steel Rebar Market?

The basic oxygen furnace segment dominated the market with the largest industry share in 2024. The dominance of this segment is tied to its ability to produce large volumes of high-quality steel efficiently, which is essential for meeting global construction demands. This process provides consistent metallurgical properties and supports the manufacture of high strength rebars at a competitive cost.

The electric arc furnace segment is growing rapidly in the market during the forecast period, as the industry embraces cleaner, energy-efficient, and sustainable steelmaking practices. This method uses recycled scrap steel, reducing carbon emissions and aligning with global sustainability goals. Its operational flexibility allows quick start up and shutdown, catering to fluctuating production needs. As steelmakers prioritize low-carbon manufacturing, the adoption electric arc furnace technology is reshaping the future of eco-friendly steel rebar production.

End Use Insights

Why Does The Commercial Segment Dominate The Steel Rebar Market?

The commercial segment dominated the market with the largest industry share in 2024. The dominance of this segment is largely due to extensive construction of office complexes, shopping centres, and public buildings that rely heavily on reinforced concrete. Rapid urbanization and the global boom in real estate have amplified the demand for durable and high strength rebar in commercial construction. Builders and investors prefer reliable reinforcement materials that can support complex architectural designs and high load capacities.

The industrial segment is emerging as the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in manufacturing plants, power facilities, warehouses, and logistics hubs. As industrialization accelerates, the need for durable, high strength rebar that can withstand harsh operational conditions continues to rise. This demand amplified by government initiatives promoting local production and infrastructure modernization. With industries prioritizing long-lasting, corrosion resistant materials, the industrial segment is poised to play a major role in shaping the steel rebar market’s future growth.

Regional Insights

Why Is Asia Pacific Dominating The Steel Rebar Market?

The Asia Pacific steel rebar market size was estimated at USD 150.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 248.88 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific region has emerged as the largest market for steel rebar thanks to its rapid urbanization, large scale infrastructure roll out, and string government spending driving construction activity. Countries across this region are investing heavily in roads, bridges, housing and industrial development, which in turn fuels demand for reinforced concrete and thus rebar. In addition, the presence of many large, efficient steel making facilities and favourable labour and raw material conditions make this region highly competitive and cost effective. Equipment and technology advances in production processes are further enabling capacity growth and quality improvements, reinforcing the region’s leadership.

Within Asia Pacific, China stands out by commanding a major share of the steel rebar market, largely due to its massive infrastructure programmes, urban renewable efforts and status as the world’s largest steel producer and consumer. China’s governmental policy support, construction scale and vertical integration of steel manufacture allow it to push high volumes and influence regional pricing and supply dynamics. The country’s focus on upgrading standards, phasing out inefficient capacity and adoption greener steel making paths also drives better quality and higher value rebar demand. Because of this combination of domestic demand, export capacity and industry scale, China is the pivotal hub shaping the rebar market in Asia Pacific and beyond.

Why Is North America Emerging As The Fastest Growing Steel Rebar Market?

North America is rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing regions in the steel rebar market, rising commercial and residential construction, and a growing emphasis on sustainable, high performance, rising commercial and residential construction, and a growing emphasis on sustainable, high-performance materials. In the region, advanced manufacturing technologies and stricter building standards are increasingly adopted, elevating demand beyond “just volume” to “better quality”. The shift toward near shorting of manufacturing and logistics hubs has also pushed rebar consumption in industrial projects, supporting growth.

What is the U.S. Steel Rebar Market Size?

The U.S. steel rebar market size was estimated at USD 7.31 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 7.70 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 11.59 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2025 to 2034.

The United States is at the forefront of North America’s steel rebar expansion, propelled by major federal initiatives aimed at rebuilding national infrastructure. Massive investments in highway, bridges, and clean energy projects are stimulating demand for high quality rebar. The country’s commitment to using domestically produced materials strengthens its steel sector, while advancements in construction technology and sustainable building practices enhance product utilization. With a renewed focus on smart cities and resilient infrastructure, the United States continues to drive the region’s dominance in the steel rebar market.

Europe Steel Rebar Market Trends

The Europe steel rebar market size was valued at USD 145.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 224.28 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.45% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The Europe steel rebar industry has experienced steady growth, driven by ongoing infrastructure projects and a resilient construction sector. However, the industry faces challenges such as rising energy costs and the need for decarbonization. In March 2025, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen convened a meeting with steel industry leaders to address these issues, particularly in light of impending U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The EU is considering extending or tightening existing safeguard measures to protect its steel industry from potential market disruptions.

Germany steel rebar market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Germany is the financial hub and a key growth engine of Europe. As per European Construction Industry Federation, construction investment observed decline of 3.11% in 2023 However, development in infrastructure projects on account of the government’s focus on the country’s economic recovery is expected to benefit rebar demand. Investments in civil and building engineering works in the private and public sectors are projected to remain another key contributor to the growth of the market.

Central & South America Steel Rebar Market Trends

The steel rebar industry in Central and South America is undergoing significant developments, with countries like Bolivia taking strides toward self-sufficiency in steel production. In February 2025, Bolivia inaugurated the Mutun steel plant, a $546-million project funded primarily by the Export-Import Bank of China. Operated initially by Sinosteel Engineering and Technology, the plant is expected to produce 200,000 metric tons of steel annually, covering half of Bolivia's domestic steel demand. This initiative marks a pivotal step in Bolivia's industrialization efforts, reducing reliance on steel imports from neighboring countries.

Brazil steel rebar market is projected to grow over the forecast period. As per the IMF, the real GDP of Brazil is forecast to grow at a rate of 3.62% in 2025. The rising demand for steel rebar in the country can be attributed to the flourishing energy generation industry and the surging investments by automobile manufacturers in Brazil. For instance, in August 2023, the government of Brazil announced its plans to invest USD 200 billion in infrastructure, energy, and transportation projects over the next four years as a part of an initiative to enhance economic growth and employment opportunities in the country.

Steel Rebar Market Top Companies

Shagang Group: Major Chinese rebar producer; supplies large volumes for domestic infrastructure using EAF technology and recycled scrap.

Major Chinese rebar producer; supplies large volumes for domestic infrastructure using EAF technology and recycled scrap. POSCO: Produces premium, seismic-resistant rebars; focuses on high-quality construction steel and eco-friendly production.

Produces premium, seismic-resistant rebars; focuses on high-quality construction steel and eco-friendly production. Nippon Steel: Supplies advanced, corrosion-resistant rebars for Japan’s earthquake-prone infrastructure.

Supplies advanced, corrosion-resistant rebars for Japan’s earthquake-prone infrastructure. JFE Steel: Develops durable, high-strength rebars for seismic and coastal projects.

Develops durable, high-strength rebars for seismic and coastal projects. Tata Steel: Market leader in India with Tata Tiscon brand; emphasizes quality, branding, and sustainability.

Market leader in India with Tata Tiscon brand; emphasizes quality, branding, and sustainability. JSW Steel: Produces high-ductility JSW Neosteel rebars; serves construction and housing markets.

Produces high-ductility JSW Neosteel rebars; serves construction and housing markets. Nucor: Leading U.S. EAF rebar producer; focuses on sustainable, recycled steel.

Leading U.S. EAF rebar producer; focuses on sustainable, recycled steel. Gerdau: Latin America’s top rebar maker; exports widely using EAF processes.

Latin America’s top rebar maker; exports widely using EAF processes. Steel Dynamics: U.S. producer of rebar via mini-mills; supports infrastructure growth sustainably.

U.S. producer of rebar via mini-mills; supports infrastructure growth sustainably. U.S. Steel: Supplies rebar for American infrastructure; expanding low-carbon EAF capacity.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Steel Rebar Market Top Key Companies:

Shagang Group

POSCO (POSCO Holdings)

Nippon Steel Corporation

JFE Steel Corporation

Tata Steel

JSW Steel

Nucor Corporation

Gerdau

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

United States Steel Corporation (U.S. Steel)

NLMK Group (Novolipetsk)

Evraz plc

thyssenkrupp Steel

Jindal Steel & Power

MMK (Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel)

Metinvest

Recent Developments

In October 2025 , in India domestic rebar prices plunged to their lowest level in recent years amid weak construction demand a heavy imports. The drop has triggered concerns among smaller steel producers who are cutting back output and calling for stronger policy support to stabilise the sector.

, in India domestic rebar prices plunged to their lowest level in recent years amid weak construction demand a heavy imports. The drop has triggered concerns among smaller steel producers who are cutting back output and calling for stronger policy support to stabilise the sector. In October 2025, India has turned into a net importer of finished steel bars in recent months, underscoring wakening domestic demand and rising dependency on external supply chains despite being a large producer.

Steel Rebar Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Steel Rebar Market

By Product Type

Deformed Steel Rebar Grade Fe 415 Grade Fe 500 Grade Fe 550

Mild Steel Rebar Grade Fe 250 Grade Fe 415





By Coating Type

Plain Carbon Steel ASTM A615 ASTM A706

Epoxy Coated ASTM A775 ASTM A934

Galvanized Steel ASTM A615/A706 with Zinc Coating



By Process Type

Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Integrated Steel Mills Blast Furnace–Basic Oxygen Furnace (BF-BOF)

Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) Mini Mills Scrap-Based Production



By End-Use Industry

Commercial Office Buildings Shopping Malls Mixed-Use Complexes

Residential Single-Family Homes Multi-Family Units

Industrial Manufacturing Facilities Industrial Parks



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report (Global Deep Dive USD 3900) https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/5945

About Us

Towards Chemical and Materials is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions across the chemical and materials industries. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Towards chem and Material | Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Automotive | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-chem-and-materials/

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@towardschemandmaterials.com