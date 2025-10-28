Tyson Group Welcomes Randy McCluskey as Director of Business Development – West, Expanding Data-Driven Approach to Sales Performance

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, an award-winning leader in sales training and consulting—and named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row—is proud to announce the appointment of Randy McCluskey as Director of Business Development – West. This strategic addition supports Tyson Group’s continued commitment to delivering data-driven, high-impact strategies that help organizations unlock sustainable revenue growth.

Based in Phoenix, AZ, McCluskey will lead the company’s business development efforts across the western U.S., bringing over 20 years of experience in sales, corporate partnerships, and client development across the sports and entertainment industry. His career includes leadership roles with top organizations such as the Phoenix Coyotes, Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Athletics, Baltimore Ravens, Topgolf, and most recently, Live Nation.

“Randy is a tremendous addition to our team, not just because of his experience, but because of his ability to align with our mission to drive measurable, sustainable sales effectiveness,” said Price Johnson, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy at Tyson Group. “His background, especially leading high-performing teams in competitive markets, and his firsthand experience with our training at Topgolf, made it an easy decision. Randy knows what works in real-world sales environments, and he's bringing that expertise to our clients across the western region.”

McCluskey was first introduced to Tyson Group’s training during his tenure at Topgolf, where he described the program as the most impactful sales development experience of his career.

"Of all the sales trainings I’ve gone through, Tyson Group’s was by far the most relevant and actionable," said McCluskey. "It was designed specifically around what we were doing—it wasn’t generic theory. That’s what stuck with me, and it’s why I believe so strongly in what we’re delivering to our clients now."

In his new role, Randy will be instrumental in expanding the reach of Tyson Group’s proprietary Sales Team Science™ framework, helping sales leaders diagnose and solve their most critical performance challenges. His efforts will focus on introducing Tyson’s consultative, metrics-based approach to businesses throughout the western U.S.

"The combination of a world-class training methodology, a diagnostics-driven process, and a leadership team I trust makes this the perfect next chapter in my career," McCluskey added.

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training customized to each organization’s unique needs, cultivating talent that produces measurable results. With experience advising on multi-billion-dollar negotiations, developing elite sales teams, and installing proven sales processes for some of the largest brands in the world, Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its ability to drive growth and accelerate performance.

