Toll Brothers Announces Enclave at Armonk Luxury Townhome Community Now Open for Sale in Westchester County, New York

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest luxury townhome community Enclave at Armonk, in Westchester County, New York. Located at 113 King St. in Armonk just minutes from Greenwich, Connecticut, the community features sophisticated two-story townhome designs with a variety of resort-style amenities.

Enclave at Armonk offers elegant carriage-style townhomes with open-concept floor plans. Most home designs include first-floor primary bedroom suites, two-story great rooms with wood-burning fireplaces, flex spaces, and full basements with the option to finish. Each home features a two-car garage and is situated in a scenic location just minutes from the shops and restaurants of downtown Armonk. Homes are priced from $1.39 million.





"Enclave at Armonk offers home shoppers a unique opportunity to enjoy new construction homes with resort-style amenities in a highly desirable location in Westchester County," said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in New York. "With its sophisticated home designs situated just minutes from charming downtown Armonk, this community upholds the Toll Brothers legacy of luxury and quality in the best locations."

Future onsite amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, and heated outdoor pool. The community’s homeowners’ association provides low-maintenance living with landscaping, irrigation, and snow removal from driveways up to front doors included.

Located near Kensico Dam Plaza, Rye Lake, Tamarack Country Club, and more, and just minutes from Greenwich, Enclave at Armonk offers endless opportunities for recreation. Its proximity to Interstate 684 and the Merritt Parkway makes commuting and travel convenient. Students will have the opportunity to attend schools in the top-rated Byram Hills Central School District.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community.

For more information on Enclave at Armonk or other Toll Brothers communities in New York, call 866-329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

