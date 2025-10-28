Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market Report 2025: Asia-Pacific Set to Lead Growth in cfDNA Collection Tube Market by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tube market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.17 billion in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Growth in the historic period was driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, greater emphasis on early genetic screening programs, wider acceptance of blood-based biomarker research, growth in the number of diagnostic laboratories worldwide, and rising awareness of maternal and fetal health monitoring.



The cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tube market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Growth in the forecast period is expected to be supported by increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, wider use of cfDNA in transplant monitoring, stronger government initiatives promoting molecular diagnostics, greater demand for efficient sample transport and storage, and expanded insurance coverage for molecular diagnostic tests.

Key trends anticipated for the forecast period include advancements in microfluidics-enabled blood collection tubes, innovation in sustainable and eco-friendly tube materials, integration of artificial intelligence for data-driven diagnostics, improvements in prenatal and oncology testing workflows, and the use of companion diagnostics to support targeted therapies.





The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is expected to drive the growth of the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tube market in the coming years. Respiratory disorders are conditions that impact the lungs and other parts of the respiratory system, making it difficult to breathe properly and affecting the delivery of oxygen to the blood or removal of carbon dioxide from the body. The growing prevalence of respiratory disorders is largely attributed to air pollution, which irritates the airways, decreases lung function, and heightens the risk of conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tubes play a crucial role in managing respiratory disorders by detecting genetic mutations, tracking disease progression, and assessing treatment effectiveness with a simple blood test, reducing the need for invasive lung biopsies. For instance, in December 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a U.S.-based government agency, reported that between October 1 and November 30, 2024, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) led to an estimated 17,000 to 34,000 hospitalizations. Thus, the increasing occurrence of respiratory disorders is fueling the demand for cfDNA blood collection tubes.



The rising incidence of cancer is expected to drive growth in the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tube market in the future. The growing number of cancer cases is linked to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, smoking, and lack of physical activity. cfDNA blood collection tubes are increasingly used in cancer care for liquid biopsies, which allow for the detection of tumor-specific genetic mutations, monitoring of disease progression, evaluation of treatment responses, and identification of resistance mutations through a simple blood test. This method reduces the need for invasive tissue biopsies. For example, in May 2024, the National Cancer Institute, a U.S.-based government agency, projected that the number of cancer survivors in the U.S. would rise to 26 million by 2040, up from 18.1 million in 2022. Therefore, the growing incidence of cancer is driving the demand for cfDNA blood collection tubes.



Key companies operating in the cfDNA blood collection tube market are focusing on automating cfDNA extraction to improve workflow efficiency. Automation of cfDNA extraction involves the use of advanced robotic systems and standardized procedures to isolate cell-free DNA from blood samples with minimal manual intervention, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and consistency while reducing turnaround times and human error. For example, in September 2023, Yourgene Health plc, a molecular diagnostics company based in the UK, introduced the MagBench Automated DNA Extraction Instrument and Kit. This solution provides a fast, simple, and cost-effective bench-top robotic option optimized for cfDNA extraction in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) workflows. The launch aims to enhance automation in NIPT workflows, delivering higher throughput, reproducibility, and reliability in cfDNA extraction while reducing hands-on time and operational expenses.



Major players in the cell-free DNA (cfDNA) blood collection tube market are Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson (BD), Qiagen N.V., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Guangzhou Improve Medical Technology, Streck Inc., DiaCarta Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, Biomatrica Inc., PreAnalytiX GmbH, Beijing Cowin Bioscience Co.Ltd., Norgen Biotek Corporation, Nonacus Limited, Guangdong Ardent Biomed Co. Ltd, MagBio Genomics Inc., VanGenes, BEAVER, Hebei Xinle Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Nasmed Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Markets Covered:

By Type: 5ml; 10ml

By Sample Type: Plasma; Serum; Whole Blood

By Application: In Vitro Diagnostics; Scientific Research

By End-User: Diagnostic Laboratories; Hospitals Or Clinical Centers; Genetic Diagnostic Labs; Cancer Research Centers; Research And Development Institutions; Conventional Diagnostic Centers

Subsegments:

By 5 mL: Single Use Tube; Vacuum Blood Collection Tube; Gel Separator Tube

By 10 mL: Double Draw Tube; High Volume Collection Tube; Anticoagulant Treated Tube

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market Regional and Country Analysis



Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Roche Holding AG - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Becton Dickinson (BD) - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Qiagen N.V. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Guangzhou Improve Medical Technology

Streck Inc.

DiaCarta Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

Biomatrica Inc.

PreAnalytiX GmbH

Beijing Cowin Bioscience Co.Ltd.

Norgen Biotek Corporation

Nonacus Limited

Guangdong Ardent Biomed Co. Ltd

MagBio Genomics Inc.

VanGenes

BEAVER

Hebei Xinle Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Nasmed Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market



Recent Developments in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market



Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Blood Collection Tube Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

