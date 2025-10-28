Clean Power Alliance Welcomes Three New Cities, Expanding Service to 38 Southern California Communities

Los Angeles, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the nation’s leading green power provider and California’s largest community choice energy aggregator, is pleased to announce the cities of La Cañada Flintridge, Lynwood and Port Hueneme began electricity service with CPA October 2025.

The addition of these new partner communities expands CPA’s service territory to 38 communities and furthers its mission to bring clean, competitively priced energy options to residents and businesses throughout Southern California. The cities’ participation with Clean Power Alliance reflects a shared and growing commitment to local sustainability efforts in California.

With service to over three million residents and businesses across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, Clean Power Alliance continues to expand its impact. Across all communities CPA serves, customers collectively prevent more than 3.8 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) each year. More than 33,000 new customers from these three cities will help prevent an additional 128 million pounds of GHGs annually - equivalent to removing 13,500 gas-powered cars from the road or planting and growing 958,000 trees for 10 years.

“These cities have made a strong commitment to the wellbeing of their community by joining CPA. They are providing the people who live and work there with access to local, clean and reliable energy solutions,” said City of Agoura Hills Council Member and CPA Board Chair Deborah Klein Lopez. “When new communities join CPA, that growth further strengthens our ability to secure competitive energy prices, invest in renewable energy projects and create customer programs that deliver measurable benefits to residents and businesses."

Customers in these communities will now have access to CPA’s suite of programs designed to expand equitable access to clean energy, provide bill savings for customers and support local resilience and sustainability efforts. CPA has dedicated more than $14 million in funding for customer programs this fiscal year.

Customers served by CPA benefit from:

Cleaner energy mix with more renewables and reduced fossil fuels

with more renewables and reduced fossil fuels Stable rates and opportunities for bill savings through demand response and energy efficiency programs

for bill savings through demand response and energy efficiency programs Local impact and sustainability with targeted investments that improve community resilience

with targeted investments that improve community resilience Choice and control with the ability to select from multiple clean energy options

The City of La Cañada Flintridge has selected 100% Green Power as its preferred energy option to serve its community. Choosing 100% Green Power - 100% renewable energy, primarily from wind, solar and geothermal sources – will help La Cañada Flintridge avoid more than 105 million pounds of GHGs each year.

"The City of La Cañada Flintridge is proud to join Clean Power Alliance to advance a cleaner, more sustainable energy future,” said Council Member and CPA Board Director Stephanie Fossan. “Beginning this month, we made the switch to 100% Green Power—delivering competitively priced electricity while supporting long-term sustainability for our community and helping to make California greener.”

The City of Lynwood has selected Clean Power - 50% clean energy, including at least 25% renewables and 25% carbon-free large hydropower - as its preferred energy option, helping Lynwood avoid more than 22 million pounds of GHGs each year.

“This partnership with Clean Power Alliance represents a major step toward environmental justice for Lynwood,” said Council Member and CPA Board Director Juan Munoz-Guevara. “Our community has long felt the effects of pollution from surrounding freeways and industrial activity. Providing residents with clean, affordable energy is part of our commitment to a healthier, more resilient and more sustainable Lynwood.”

The city of Port Hueneme also selected Clean Power as its preferred energy option, avoiding more than 6 million pounds of GHGs emissions each year.



“Port Hueneme’s decision to join the Clean Power Alliance reflects our community’s commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future,” said Council Member and CPA Board Director Laura Hernandez. “By expanding access to renewable energy, we’re not only reducing our carbon footprint but also giving our residents and businesses more choice and control over their energy. This marks an important step that allows the city and its residents to help protect our environment on a long-term basis.”

With the addition of La Cañada Flintridge, Lynwood and Port Hueneme, CPA continues to build momentum toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future for California. This progress also reflects the expanding statewide movement of Community Choice Aggregators working together to put clean energy choice in the hands of local communities and driving California’s clean energy transition.

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated, not-for-profit electricity provider serving 38 communities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification and customer bill savings. CPA has an investment-grade credit rating of A-minus from S&P Global Ratings.

View CPA’s most recent Impact Report here. Learn more about CPA at www.cleanpoweralliance.org.