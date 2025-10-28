Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Report 2025 - Security Industry Transformed as Cloud-First Strategies Make Traditional Security Obsolete

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Access Service Edge, 2025: Frost Radar Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The convergence of networking and security is now imperative for businesses, as organizations increasingly embrace cloud-first strategies, hybrid work models, and multicloud environments. This shift renders traditional perimeter-based security obsolete and introduces Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), a unified, cloud-delivered framework that ensures secure, high-performance connectivity for distributed enterprises.

The SASE market is experiencing rapid transformation, fueled by enterprises seeking comprehensive security and networking solutions to support hybrid work, cloud migration, and zero trust architectures. Organizations are re-architecting their IT infrastructure to prioritize agility and resilience, making vendor evaluation based on innovation and growth crucial.

This detailed analysis employs a robust analytical framework, emphasizing market momentum and technological differentiation to aid CISOs, IT leaders, and decision-makers in identifying vendors capable of delivering sustained value. Evaluations include cloud-native platforms and unique security features, mapped on the Frost Radar, indicating the leading pace-setters in this evolving market.

The comprehensive review benchmarks selected companies on ten Growth and Innovation criteria, providing insights into their strategic positioning on the Frost Radar. These profiles highlight each company's strengths and the opportunities that align with those strengths in enhancing global cybersecurity standards.

A significant market shift is underway, with more than 80% of organizations now supporting remote or hybrid work models, posing new security and networking challenges. The adoption of cloud migration continues, with 56% of enterprise applications now cloud-native, requiring seamless, low-latency security. Additionally, an increased focus on zero trust network access (ZTNA), necessitated by obsolete legacy VPNs and modern cybersecurity threats, is driving demand.

Successful SASE providers offer integrated networking and security through multitenant, distributed platforms with global presence, ensuring low-latency, secure access. AI-driven security automation enhances threat mitigation, leveraging predictive analytics and anomaly detection. Single-pass processing, zero trust enforcement, and localized deployments meet data sovereignty compliance, underscoring the strategic imperative.

The publisher anticipates the global SASE market revenue to surge to $7.4 billion by 2029, from $2.9 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 20% between 2024 and 2029. North America leads due to advanced cloud adoption, followed by EMEA and APAC regions, where regulatory and data sovereignty concerns influence deployment models.

Prominent market players set industry standards by expanding AI-driven security automation, advancing modular, cloud-agnostic solutions, and integrating secure access technologies like SWG, CASB, ZTNA, FWaaS, and SD-WAN under unified management. Collaborations with telcos and Managed Security Service Providers enhance SASE offerings for SMBs and regulated industries, emphasizing reduced operational complexity and compliance.

As the digital landscape evolves, enterprises must adopt AI-enhanced, converged SASE platforms to remain competitive. The accelerated SASE adoption also supports the reduction of operational complexity, improved security posture, and assured compliance in an increasingly borderless, cloud-first world.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Frost Radar: Secure Access Service Edge

Frost Radar: Companies to Action Aryaka Barracuda Networks Cato Networks Check Point Cisco Cloudflare Fortinet LevelBlue Netskope Palo Alto Networks Sangfor VeloCloud Versa Networks Zscaler

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities

Frost Radar Analytics Frost Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential 2 Major Indices, 10 Analytical Ingredients, 1 Platform

Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders Significance of Being on the Frost Radar Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team Frost Radar Empowers Investors Frost Radar Empowers Customers Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zh7ijy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.