Worldwide Offshore Projects Database 2025: Location, Turbines, Key Players, Project Status - 1864 entries in 105 countries and represents 1272,7 GW

Key market opportunities include capitalizing on the growing planned projects, comprising 1200 entries and 1066 GW, indicating significant investment potential. The detailed data on location, turbine specifics, and key players can aid stakeholders in strategic partnerships and site selection.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

This offshore wind farms in the World database includes 1864 entries in 105 countries and represents 1272,7 GW.

Detailed breakdown:

  • Planned: 1200 entries (1066 GW)
  • Approved: 139 entries (82,9 GW)
  • Under construction: 69 entries (41,8 GW)
  • Operational: 416 entries (82 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • WGS84 coordinates
  • Depth
  • Distance from shore

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Argentina
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bolivia
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Cambodia
  • Canada
  • Cape Verde
  • Chile
  • China
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cuba
  • Curacao
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • Eritrea
  • Estonia
  • Ethiopia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Fiji
  • Finland
  • France
  • Gambia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Grenada
  • Guyana
  • Honduras
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Mauritania
  • Mauritius
  • Mexico
  • Moldova
  • Mongolia
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Nicaragua
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Pakistan
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Serbia
  • Seychelles
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • USA
  • Ukraine
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vanuatu
  • Venezuela
  • Vietnam

