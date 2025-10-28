Worldwide Offshore Projects Database 2025: Location, Turbines, Key Players, Project Status - 1864 entries in 105 countries and represents 1272,7 GW

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Offshore Projects Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This offshore wind farms in the World database includes 1864 entries in 105 countries and represents 1272,7 GW.



Detailed breakdown:

Planned: 1200 entries (1066 GW)

Approved: 139 entries (82,9 GW)

Under construction: 69 entries (41,8 GW)

Operational: 416 entries (82 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

WGS84 coordinates

Depth

Distance from shore

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

Albania

Algeria

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Cape Verde

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

Gambia

Germany

Greece

Grenada

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mexico

Moldova

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Russia

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Serbia

Seychelles

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

USA

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

