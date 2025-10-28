Worldwide Offshore Projects Database 2025: Location, Turbines, Key Players, Project Status - 1864 entries in 105 countries and represents 1272,7 GW

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Offshore Projects Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This offshore wind farms in the World database includes 1864 entries in 105 countries and represents 1272,7 GW.
Detailed breakdown:
- Planned: 1200 entries (1066 GW)
- Approved: 139 entries (82,9 GW)
- Under construction: 69 entries (41,8 GW)
- Operational: 416 entries (82 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- WGS84 coordinates
- Depth
- Distance from shore
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Algeria
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curacao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Gambia
- Germany
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- USA
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iilp0a
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.