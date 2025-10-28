For the first time, Lleida.net's EBITDA exceeds three million by the close of the third quarter

MADRID, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology services company Lleida.net has exceeded three million in cumulative EBITDA at the end of the third quarter for the first time in its history.

As of 30 September, the listed company's EBITDA stood at €3.02 million, up 34% on the same period last year, when it stood at €2.24 million.

Likewise, the EBITDA without activations recorded by the company at the end of the third quarter exceeded last year's figure by 53%, closing at €2.25 million.

Lleida.net's cumulative pre-tax profit at the end of the period was €1.15 million, up 182% on last year.

"We have crossed an important threshold this quarter, proving once again that we are doing things right, adding value for shareholders and innovating for the future," said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder.

"The context is good for the company after the implementation of the new legislation on conciliation before legal proceedings, and we believe we have a lot of growth potential in the short term," he added.

In the first nine months of the year, the company recorded sales of €14.52 million, up 4% on a year ago, and a gross margin of €8.13 million, up 10%.

The notification, contracting and SMS business lines grew at double-digit rates, in cumulative terms.

The company's net financial debt has been reduced by 21% so far this year, to £5.88 million.

The number of customers billed in the third quarter of 2025 has increased from 1,955 to 3,128 in the last twelve months, representing growth of 60%.

At the same time, the number of invoices issued has risen from 4,686 to 6,226, an increase of 33% compared to the same period last year.

Founded 30 years ago, in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certification, notification and registered electronic signature services. Last week, it celebrated 10 years as a listed company.

The company currently holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries in the field of registered electronic notification, contracting and signatures.

Its shares are currently traded on BME Growth, Euronext Paris, OTCQX New York, Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

Last June, the company became the first listed company on BME Growth to achieve full gender parity on its Board of Directors, following the appointment of four new independent directors.

