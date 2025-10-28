Cleanfarms and the Peace River Regional District Renew Successful Agricultural Plastics Recycling Program Offering in British Columbia’s Peace Region

DAWSON CREEK, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms and the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) are pleased to announce the continuation of their successful program to recycle used agricultural twine and grain bags (large bags used to store crops post-harvest) once they’ve been used on the farm.

Since its launch in 2021, farmers in the region have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable waste management, diverting over 55 tonnes of these items from landfills.

"The success of this project is a direct result of the dedication shown by Peace River farmers and our project partners," said Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms. "Diverting over 55 metric tonnes of grain bags and agricultural twine proves that when industry and local government provide accessible options, farmers step up for environmental stewardship.

"The Peace River Regional District is committed to keeping agricultural plastics out of our landfills. We are excited to renew this successful partnership and look forward to seeing continued high participation from our local producers," said Leonard Hiebert, Board Chair of the PRRD."

The PRRD has established eight dedicated collection sites and offers a grain bag roller for rent at a rate of $50 per day. To rent the grain bag roller, contact the PRRD at 250-784-3200 or via email at environmental.services@prrd.bc.ca.

To ensure grain bags can be recycled, it’s important for farmers to mechanically roll grain bags prior to drop-off. Baler twine must be placed in clear collection bags that are available at no charge at participating PRRD collection sites. Note: Net wrap is not accepted in this program.

Collection sites are:

Bessborough Landfill

Buick Creek Transfer Station

Cecil Lake Transfer Station

Chetwynd Landfill

North Peace Regional Landfill

Prespatou Transfer Station

Rolla Transfer Station

Tomslake Transfer Station





This project, along with similar initiatives in the Fraser Valley and Thompson-Nicola regions, highlights the growing momentum for agricultural recycling across the province, reinforcing British Columbia’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Learn more about the on-going program on Cleanfarms’ website and the PRRD website.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

cleanfarms.ca

About the Peace Region Regional District (PRRD)

The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is a collaborative regional government for a vast 117,300 square kilometer area in northeast British Columbia, representing over 61,000 residents and includes seven First Nations communities. Guided by an elected Board and strategic plan, the PRRD unites seven municipalities and four electoral areas (B, C, D and E) to deliver essential services such as waste management, fire protection and emergency response. The PRRD champions sustainable economic development across key sectors - including agriculture, forestry, oil and gas and tourism.

Media Contact

Catherine Lecomte, Media Relations and Digital Communications Coordinator

lecomtec@cleanfarms.ca | (236) 202-3580 Ext. 2249

Peace River Regional District (PRRD)

Annette Andrews, Communications Manager

annette.andrews@prrd.bc.ca | (250) 784-3200



