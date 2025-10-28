IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 43 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from October 20th to October 24th 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|563
|114,17762
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|114,20000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|114,10000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|20/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2225
|114,32189
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|113,96400
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|113,70000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|809
|113,80000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|21/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2366
|113,67257
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,30000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|900
|119,00
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,50000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2774
|118,76568
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|120,70000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1200
|120,74333
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|121,00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|23/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2514
|120,97653
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|121,60000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|1200
|121,22250
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|121,80000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/10/2025
|FR0010259150
|2281
|121,02657
|XPAR
|22032
|117,69459
