IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 43 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from October 20th to October 24th 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/10/2025FR0010259150563114,17762AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/10/2025FR0010259150500114,20000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/10/2025FR0010259150600114,10000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1120/10/2025FR00102591502225114,32189XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/10/2025FR00102591501000113,96400AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/10/2025FR00102591501000113,70000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/10/2025FR0010259150809113,80000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1121/10/2025FR00102591502366113,67257XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/10/2025FR0010259150300118,30000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/10/2025FR0010259150900119,00CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/10/2025FR0010259150300118,50000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/10/2025FR00102591502774118,76568XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/10/2025FR0010259150300120,70000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/10/2025FR00102591501200120,74333CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/10/2025FR0010259150300121,00TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1123/10/2025FR00102591502514120,97653XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/10/2025FR0010259150600121,60000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/10/2025FR00102591501200121,22250CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/10/2025FR0010259150300121,80000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/10/2025FR00102591502281121,02657XPAR
    22032117,69459 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 43_2025

