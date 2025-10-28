Kansas City leads the way with FIFA Fan Festival™ Concepts, Host City Supporter for the FIFA World Cup 26™

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas City is once again setting the bar among FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Cities, unveiling FIFA Fan Festival™ plans that demonstrate innovation, collaboration and a uniquely Midwestern spirit. That spirit was reflected in a new Official Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter that KC2026 proudly announced Tuesday: Black & Veatch, which has contributed to the infrastructure development of the city and region for more than a century, with a long-standing commitment to employee ownership, community and youth development. The company joins existing Official Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City Supporters, global design firm Populous and Nestlé Purina PetCare, an international leader in pet nutrition, health and wellness.

"Our mission at Black & Veatch is to build a world of difference, and it all started here in our hometown. Over the years, we’ve developed human critical infrastructure for power, water, data and communications in Kansas City, and now we are proud to support this first-of-a-kind FIFA World Cup experience here. This is an international celebration of sports culture, and our employee-owners are thrilled to welcome the world to Kansas City and bring the excitement of the World Cup to the Midwest," said Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO Mario Azar.

The leadership of KC2026 partners, combined with Kansas City’s unmatched hospitality and heart, will create a visitor and fan experience that will be as distinctive and welcoming as the region itself.

As a proud employee-owned company in Kansas City, Black & Veatch believes in the power of soccer to unite communities, inspire youth and strengthen family connections. Their support of KC2026 and FIFA Fan Festival™ reflects their commitment to showcasing Kansas City on a global stage, building regional pride and creating meaningful experiences for people and families across the region.

“Black & Veatch shares our deep commitment to the region — a belief in our people, our places and our promise,” said Pam Kramer, CEO of KC2026. “We’re united by a shared work ethic, authentic hospitality and a “get it done” mindset that has allowed us to boldly plan for next summer’s World Cup.”

FIFA Fan Festival™

The National WWI Museum and Memorial will host FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City in June and July 2026. The festival will be a free event for fans to experience the vibrant cultures, talented artists and diverse cuisines of the Kansas City region. Working with KC2026, Official Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter Populous has designed the FIFA Fan Festival™, leveraging their global expertise and local insight to ensure Kansas City delivers an unforgettable experience for fans from around the world.

Kansas City’s place as the heart of the tournament and Heart of America is woven into design elements throughout FIFA Fan Festival™ plans, including a grand, 65-foot-tall heart-shaped entrance to the National WWI Museum and Memorial’s south lawn. Global design firm Populous designed the FIFA Fan Festival™ for comfort, accessibility and enjoyment for the lifelong fan and those who are soccer-curious. To elevate the viewing experience, the FIFA Fan Festival™ will feature two large stages and nearly 4,500 square feet of video boards, ensuring all guests can enjoy tournament action and live performances throughout the event.

“Populous takes pride in designing the places where people love to be together, and no event unites the global community like the World Cup,” said Kelly Holton, senior principal at Populous. “We continue to design venues and experiences that enrich the fan journey, like the FIFA Fan Festival™, and we look forward to seeing Kansas City on the global stage as our city welcomes fans from around the world.”

KC2026 will post registration information for the FIFA Fan Festival™ to its website and social channels in early December. Fans can register their interest in attending specific days or purchasing a premium ticket, which includes access to:

Guaranteed entrance

Exclusive shaded viewing zone

Private bar

Additional food options

Limited access merchandise

Capacity for the FIFA Fan Festival™ will be 25,000 at a time. FIFA Fan Festival™ will be open, at a minimum, on Kansas City match days and Team USA match days. Details about days and hours of operation will be announced closer to the tournament. There will be a clear-bag policy in place at the FIFA Fan Festival™, and all fans will be required to go through security screening at the entrance.

Host City Supporters

Official Supporters of the Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City are more than sponsors; they are key civic and brand partners helping bring FIFA World Cup 26™ to life in Kansas City. At FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City, Black & Veatch and other KC2026 Host City Supporters will showcase what makes Kansas City great through immersive storytelling, regional pride and milestone moments leading up to matches.

Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch works at the nexus of global human critical infrastructure and energy and has been headquartered in the Kansas City region for 110 years. Its expertise in complex engineering, construction and consulting contributes to the growth of communities on six continents. Black & Veatch employee-owners are excited to bring its legacy of innovation, excellence and community impact to FIFA World Cup 26™ as one of the world’s most celebrated events.

For more information about Host City Supporters, the FIFA Fan Festival™ and the FIFA World Cup 26™, visit kansascityfwc26.com and follow KC2026 on Instagram.

About KC2026

A nonprofit organization overseeing strategy and delivering Host City duties for the FIFA World Cup 26™, KC2026 will plan, construct and implement all aspects of Kansas City’s largest sports and fan engagement event in the region’s history. KC2026 is supported in planning efforts by its Official Kansas City World Cup 2026 Host City Supporters: Black & Veatch, a global engineering firm; Populous, a global design firm; and Nestlé Purina PetCare, a global leader in pet nutrition, health and wellness. Host City Supporters are key civic and brand partners who are helping bring the FIFA World Cup 26™ to life in Kansas City. Learn more at KansasCityFWC26.com.

About Greater Kansas City

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as the “KC Heartland.” An all-new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport welcomes guests by air, while 85% of the U.S. is less than a two-day drive away. The region’s red-hot sports culture is embraced every season, headlined by the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City Current.

Kansas City, home to renowned arts and culture, offers live entertainment in the downtown Power & Light District, as well as 40 jazz clubs throughout the area. Find food from James Beard Award-winning chefs and sample true KC tradition at more than 100 barbecue restaurants across the metro. Dive into some of the country’s most significant historical moments at KC’s treasured institutions, from the National WWI Museum and Memorial and the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the American Jazz Museum. Learn more at KC.org.



About The FIFA World Cup 26™

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the biggest sporting event ever, with three Host Countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams and 104 matches uniting an entire continent to showcase a momentous new tournament format. With more countries, cities, teams and games, the FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the most inclusive tournament ever, engaging millions of fans across 16 unique stadiums and billions worldwide. The tournament will take place in June and July 2026. For the latest FIFA World Cup 26™ information, please visit the FIFA World Cup 26™ website. For media representatives wishing to stay up to date on all things 2026, please register via the FIFA Media Hub.

