Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2025: Location Data, Turbine Information, Project Status

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Introducing a comprehensive database of global wind farms, offering extensive records that cover both onshore and offshore developments around the world. This meticulously curated resource encompasses 42,584 individual entries spanning 136 countries, capturing an 2,403.1 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy potential-comprising 1,130.4 GW from onshore farms and 1,272.7 GW from offshore installations.

Onshore Market Overview:

Under Construction: 951 entries totaling 123.5 GW

Operational: 37,077 entries with a cumulative output of 1,006.9 GW

Offshore Market Overview:

Planned Projects: 1,200 entries targeting 1,066 GW

Approved Projects: 139 entries committing to 82.9 GW

Under Construction: 69 entries working towards 41.8 GW

Operational: 416 entries delivering 82 GW

The database offers an invaluable collection of data points essential for stakeholders, industry analysts, and renewable energy advocates. Each entry in this expansive database provides rich, granular insights into several critical dimensions of wind farm projects, as outlined below:

Location Data:

Detailed specifications of Country, Zone/District, City, and WGS84 coordinates, allowing for precise geographical referencing.

Turbine Information:

Comprehensive details on the Manufacturer, Turbine Model, Hub Height, Number of turbines, and the Total Power capacity.

Industry Stakeholders:

Information on key Players including the Developer, Operator, and Owner, enabling a clear understanding of the project dynamics and stakeholder involvement.

Project Status and Milestones:

Current Status alongside Commissioning Dates for each project, providing timely insights into development timelines.

Data from this extensive wind farm database is available in both Excel and .CSV formats, offering flexibility and ease of integration for comprehensive analysis and reporting purposes.

This database provides unparalleled access to crucial information, supporting informed decision-making and facilitating strategic planning for future wind energy projects.

Countries Covered

Albania

Algeria

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Cape Verde

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Netherlands

New-Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Russia

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

The Bahamas

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkey

USA

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United-Kingdom

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xdf1e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.