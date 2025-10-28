Worldwide Wind Farms Database 2025: Location Data, Turbine Information, Project Status

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introducing a comprehensive database of global wind farms, offering extensive records that cover both onshore and offshore developments around the world. This meticulously curated resource encompasses 42,584 individual entries spanning 136 countries, capturing an 2,403.1 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy potential-comprising 1,130.4 GW from onshore farms and 1,272.7 GW from offshore installations.
Onshore Market Overview:
- Under Construction: 951 entries totaling 123.5 GW
- Operational: 37,077 entries with a cumulative output of 1,006.9 GW
Offshore Market Overview:
- Planned Projects: 1,200 entries targeting 1,066 GW
- Approved Projects: 139 entries committing to 82.9 GW
- Under Construction: 69 entries working towards 41.8 GW
- Operational: 416 entries delivering 82 GW
The database offers an invaluable collection of data points essential for stakeholders, industry analysts, and renewable energy advocates. Each entry in this expansive database provides rich, granular insights into several critical dimensions of wind farm projects, as outlined below:
Location Data:
- Detailed specifications of Country, Zone/District, City, and WGS84 coordinates, allowing for precise geographical referencing.
Turbine Information:
- Comprehensive details on the Manufacturer, Turbine Model, Hub Height, Number of turbines, and the Total Power capacity.
Industry Stakeholders:
- Information on key Players including the Developer, Operator, and Owner, enabling a clear understanding of the project dynamics and stakeholder involvement.
Project Status and Milestones:
- Current Status alongside Commissioning Dates for each project, providing timely insights into development timelines.
Data from this extensive wind farm database is available in both Excel and .CSV formats, offering flexibility and ease of integration for comprehensive analysis and reporting purposes.
This database provides unparalleled access to crucial information, supporting informed decision-making and facilitating strategic planning for future wind energy projects.
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Algeria
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curacao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- New-Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Samoa
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- The Bahamas
- Tonga
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- USA
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United-Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xdf1e
