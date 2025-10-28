Europe Wind Farms Database 2025: Emerging Opportunities in Both Onshore (11.5 GW Under Construction) and Offshore (363.2 GW Planned) Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.

It includes 27951 entries (in 40 countries).

Its content represents 248,3 GW onshore and 441,2 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 252 entries (11,5 GW)
  • Operational: 24512 entries (236,8 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 479 entries (363,2 GW)
  • Approved: 35 entries (24,6 GW)
  • Under construction: 25 entries (18,3 GW)
  • Operational: 171 entries (35,1 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Austria
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Kosovo
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Moldova
  • Montenegro
  • Netherlands
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine
  • United-Kingdom

