Asia Wind Farms Database 2025

This product is a database of wind farms in Asia.



It includes 9733 entries (in 31 countries).



Its content represents 601,5 GW onshore and 412,5 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 526 entries (90,7 GW)

Operational: 8309 entries (510,9 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 474 entries (304,1 GW)

Approved: 92 entries (44 GW)

Under construction: 39 entries (17,6 GW)

Operational: 242 entries (46,8 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Cambodia

China

Georgia

India

Iran

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Mongolia

Oman

Pakistan

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Syria

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Vietnam





