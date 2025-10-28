Asia Wind Farms Database 2025

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Asia.
It includes 9733 entries (in 31 countries).
Its content represents 601,5 GW onshore and 412,5 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 526 entries (90,7 GW)
- Operational: 8309 entries (510,9 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 474 entries (304,1 GW)
- Approved: 92 entries (44 GW)
- Under construction: 39 entries (17,6 GW)
- Operational: 242 entries (46,8 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Bhutan
- Cambodia
- China
- Georgia
- India
- Iran
- Israel
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Mongolia
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
