Asia Wind Farms Database 2025

The database of 9733 wind farms in Asia offers significant opportunities for market analysis and investment by providing detailed insights into the 601.5 GW onshore and 412.5 GW offshore capacity, including under-construction and planned developments. It’s vital for strategic planning in the renewable energy sector.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Asia.

It includes 9733 entries (in 31 countries).

Its content represents 601,5 GW onshore and 412,5 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 526 entries (90,7 GW)
  • Operational: 8309 entries (510,9 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 474 entries (304,1 GW)
  • Approved: 92 entries (44 GW)
  • Under construction: 39 entries (17,6 GW)
  • Operational: 242 entries (46,8 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

  • Armenia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Bhutan
  • Cambodia
  • China
  • Georgia
  • India
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kuwait
  • Mongolia
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Sri Lanka
  • Syria
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2o0dg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Wind Farm
                            
                            
                                Wind Power
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading