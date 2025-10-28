Sweden Wind Farms Database 2025

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Sweden.
It includes 1408 entries.
Its content represents 18,29 GW onshore and 96,81 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 9 entries (0,7 GW)
- Operational: 1218 entries (17,59 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 68 entries (93,1 GW)
- Approved: 6 entries (3,52 GW)
- Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Operational: 7 entries (0,19 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
