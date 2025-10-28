Brazil Wind Farms Database 2025: Strong Growth Potential in Offshore Wind (211.77 GW Planned) with 55 Projects Under Construction, and 1034 Operational

The database highlights significant market opportunities in Brazil's wind energy sector, with strong growth potential in offshore wind (211.77 GW planned). The detailed onshore data (55 projects under construction, 1034 operational) offers insights into location, turbine specifications, and key players.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Brazil.

It includes 1185 entries.

Its content represents 37,35 GW onshore and 211,77 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 55 entries (3,4 GW)
  • Operational: 1034 entries (33,95 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 94 entries (211,77 GW)
  • Approved: 0 entry (0 GW)
  • Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)
  • Operational: 0 entry (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ipsxl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Wind Farm
                            
                            
                                Wind Power
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading