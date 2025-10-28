Brazil Wind Farms Database 2025: Strong Growth Potential in Offshore Wind (211.77 GW Planned) with 55 Projects Under Construction, and 1034 Operational

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Brazil.
It includes 1185 entries.
Its content represents 37,35 GW onshore and 211,77 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 55 entries (3,4 GW)
- Operational: 1034 entries (33,95 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 94 entries (211,77 GW)
- Approved: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Operational: 0 entry (0 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ipsxl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.