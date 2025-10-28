Power Credit Introduces Singpass-Enabled Application System at New Tras Link Office

Singapore, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINGAPORE, SG - October 22, 2025 - -

Power Credit Tras Link branch in Singapore's financial district, adding Singpass-enabled verification to improve convenience and strengthen the country's wider move toward secure, transparent financial services.

Singapore's financial scene has been shifting fast. More people now use digital platforms for everyday payments, and companies are racing to keep up with that change. Power Credit, a long-established financial services provider, has joined the movement with its centre at 1 Tras Link in the Orchid Hotel, right in the heart of the city's business district.

The location comes with updated systems that let customers begin their applications through Singpass, Singapore's national digital identity. It's a small adjustment that carries real weight: users can now confirm their details securely online before heading down for the final steps. That means fewer forms, less waiting, and tighter data protection.

The company still completes every disbursement in person. That part of the process hasn't changed and won't. Meeting face-to-face remains a regulatory requirement, one that Power Credit says is central to keeping transactions transparent and fully compliant with local standards.

For customers, the shift makes the whole experience feel smoother. It reduces the back-and-forth often involved in verification but keeps the human side of the service intact. Many find it helpful to start submitting the paperwork online, especially those working nearby, before visiting the branch to wrap things up.

Singapore's regulators have encouraged this kind of balance for years. Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore shows that digital transactions have more than doubled in the last five years. That growth has been driven by widespread smartphone use and growing trust in online systems. Yet the same trend has brought new attention to data safety, identity checks, and fair disclosure. Companies are expected to show that speed and security can work hand in hand.

Power Credit's approach reflects how mid-sized financial firms are adapting as digital standards evolve. Its integration of Singpass follows Singapore's broader plan to make secure verification the norm across both public and private sectors.

Industry analysts have noted that financial transparency is becoming a national differentiator. In a PwC study released last year, nearly three-quarters of Asia-Pacific consumers said they expect faster access to services but still base their trust on how clearly terms are explained. Power Credit's model addresses both priorities: faster starts, same-day clarity, and an emphasis on accountability.

As digital finance continues to grow, companies in Singapore are rethinking how they serve customers. Power Credit's updated system is part of that wider transition, a reminder that technology may change the process, but trust still decides the outcome.

More information can be found at https://www.powercredit.sg/

About Power Credit:

Power Credit is a Singapore-based financial services company providing compliant, transparent, and accessible solutions tailored to short-term needs. The company focuses on clarity, security, and efficiency through Singpass-enabled digital processes.

