Iron Tree Financial Celebrates 25 Years with a Purposeful Rebrand that Honors Strength, Knowledge, and Community

Iron Tree Financial, a wealth management firm known for its structured and relationship-driven approach to advisory services, celebrates its 25th anniversary with a brand transformation designed to reflect both its legacy and its future.

Originally called The Esslie Group, the firm’s new identity, Iron Tree Financial, which took effect earlier this year, represents what Partner and Managing Director Mark Esslie calls a natural evolution, one that mirrors who we have become as a firm. “We have always said our strength is in our knowledge,” Esslie says. “Iron represents strength, and a tree represents growth, wisdom, and giving back. Those two ideas together embody what we stand for.”

According to Esslie, the decision to rebrand was not made lightly. With 25 years in business, Esslie and his team wanted a visual and conceptual identity that captured the firm’s values of stability, community, and longevity. “It wasn’t just a random decision to change the name,” Esslie says. “It was about aligning who we are today with how we serve and creating a brand that can grow with us for the next 25 years.”

The rebrand coincides with a significant milestone and a celebration of community. To mark the occasion, Iron Tree launched a Charity Token Hunt, a unique charitable initiative that invited local residents to search for 10 wooden Iron Tree tokens hidden around Albany’s historic landmarks. Each token carried a reward: a $100 restaurant gift card for the finder, and a $1,000 donation from Iron Tree Financial to a charity of their choice, with clues to the tokens’ whereabouts given on their weekly podcast series called ‘Your Time, Your Money.’ Participating organizations included local and national nonprofits.

“I have always loved the idea of a treasure hunt,” Esslie says. “I wanted to bring that same sense of excitement and purpose to our anniversary to give people a reason to explore, engage, and give back.”

The community response exceeded expectations. Nine of the 10 tokens were quickly found, and local media outlets covered the event. “What made it special was seeing families get outside, discover local history, and support great causes,” Esslie says. “That’s what the Iron Tree name represents, roots in the community and branches that reach outward.”

From a design perspective, the rebrand emphasizes sophistication and longevity. The new logo features deep brown and black tones similar to mahogany, chosen to evoke luxury and timelessness. “We wanted the brand to feel like an elegant, warm, and enduring experience,” says Esslie. “There’s meaning behind every element, from the texture of the logo to how it appears on shirts and signage.”

For clients, the transition was seamless and well-received. Esslie notes that transparency was key. “We didn’t just change the name,” he says. “We took time to explain that the operations of the firm are the same, purpose-driven, and built to last. Once they understood that, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.”

As Iron Tree Financial enters its next chapter, its mission remains clear: to continue growing through strength, knowledge, and a commitment to giving back. “If there’s one piece of advice I would give to any company rebranding,” he says, “it’s to understand the purpose. Your rebrand should reflect your values and be part of your growth story, not just a new logo.”

