MesoLyft Technologies Announces Expansion of At-Home Skincare Innovations with New Infrared Beauty Devices and Microneedling Serums

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MesoLyft Technologies Inc. today announced the expansion of its product line to include a new generation of infrared wearable beauty devices alongside its established range of microneedling serums. The announcement marks a continued effort by the company to bridge the space between professional skincare treatments and at-home self-care technology.

Microneedling patented award-winning applicator built into the pumps with serum

Founded by aesthetic specialist Masha Amelina, PA-C, MesoLyft Technologies focuses on developing clinically inspired skincare tools designed for home use. The company’s latest innovations aim to advance the accessibility of science-based beauty care through precision-engineered designs and research-driven formulations.

Introducing Infrared Wearable Beauty Devices

The newly launched infrared wearable beauty devices are designed to complement topical skincare routines through the use of infrared heat and LED light therapy. The compact tools are developed to support improved circulation and help optimize the absorption of topical ingredients applied to the skin. Each device is intended for use as part of a consistent skincare routine and aligns with the company’s commitment to offering non-invasive, accessible beauty technology.

The introduction of these devices represents MesoLyft’s continued focus on integrating science-backed methods into everyday beauty care. According to the company, the new devices were developed following increased consumer demand for portable and intelligent skincare tools that deliver consistent performance without requiring professional supervision.

According to founder Masha Amelina, “Our goal has always been to empower individuals to take control of their skin health using safe, clinically inspired technologies. MesoLyft bridges the gap between professional treatments and accessible daily care.”

Microneedling Serums with Patented Micro-Roller Technology

MesoLyft’s line of microneedling serums continues to be a central part of its product portfolio. Each serum is paired with a patented micro-roller applicator, engineered to gently stimulate the skin’s surface during use. The company reports that this design allows for controlled application while ensuring the even distribution of the serum’s active ingredients.

The MesoLyft collection includes several targeted serums formulated for specific areas:

MesoLyft Lips Serum – Designed to provide hydration and refine the appearance of lip texture.

– Designed to provide hydration and refine the appearance of lip texture. MesoLyft Skin Serum – Developed to refresh dull complexions and support overall skin clarity.

– Developed to refresh dull complexions and support overall skin clarity. MesoLyft Eyes Serum – Intended to address common concerns around the eye area, including the look of puffiness and fine lines.

– Intended to address common concerns around the eye area, including the look of puffiness and fine lines. MesoLyft Hair Root Fuel – Aimed at promoting a healthier scalp environment.

– Aimed at promoting a healthier scalp environment. MesoLyft Neck Serum – Created to help maintain firmness and elasticity in the neck and décolleté region.





All products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and manufactured in the United States, consistent with the company’s focus on clean and ethical production practices.

Findings from User Perception Study

MesoLyft Technologies recently conducted a user perception study to evaluate consumer responses to its microneedling skincare system. Participants reported that the micro-roller applicator was comfortable for at-home use and described noticeable improvements in overall skin texture and hydration with regular application over several weeks.

The study concluded that MesoLyft’s microneedling technology provides a safe and accessible introduction to non-invasive skincare techniques, combining the benefits of mechanical stimulation with targeted serum application.

While results may vary among individuals, the company emphasized that the findings support its broader goal of offering skincare innovations that are guided by clinical insights and consumer safety standards.

Limited-Time Holiday Offer

As part of its year-end schedule, MesoLyft Technologies announced a 30% seasonal discount across its microneedling and infrared device collections. The offer will run from mid-October through November 2025 and will be available through the company’s official website, www.mesolyft.com.

The promotion is intended to make the company’s product line more accessible to new users exploring at-home skincare solutions during the holiday season.

About MesoLyft Technologies Inc.

MesoLyft Technologies Inc. is a Boston-based skincare technology company developing science-driven tools and formulations for home use. Founded by Masha Amelina, PA-C, the company’s mission centers on combining medical-grade research with consumer-focused design. MesoLyft’s range of microneedling serums and infrared beauty devices reflects its guiding philosophy: Clinical Results. At Home.

MesoLyft’s products are designed, tested, and produced in the United States, adhering to quality and ethical manufacturing standards within the beauty technology sector.

MesoLyft Microneedling Skincare

