Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Tronox Holdings PLC Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tronox Holdings PLC, (“Tronox” or the "Company") (NYSE: TROX) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 12, 2025 and July 30, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tronox investors have until November 3, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Tronox investors have until November 3, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 30, 2025, Tronox announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in sales of the Company’s TiO2 products for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline to “softer than anticipated coatings season and heightened competitive dynamics.” As a result of the setback in sales, Tronox revised its 2025 financial outlook, lowering its full-year revenue guidance and reducing its dividend by 60%. On this news, Tronox’s stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 37.94%, to close at $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025.

