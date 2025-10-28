New PatentVest Pulse Report Maps the Competitive and IP Landscape of the $133B Cardiac Diagnostics Market

Dallas, TX, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, the first fully integrated IP intelligence and strategy firm, has released its latest PatentVest Pulse report, “The State of Cardiac Technology: The Path to Total Cardiac Intelligence.”

The report shows how the convergence of consumer technology, ambulatory monitoring, and traditional medical systems is redefining the future of cardiac care, and how control over intellectual property will determine which companies lead the next era of diagnostics.

Cardiovascular disease remains the world’s leading cause of death, responsible for one in four U.S. fatalities. Yet the diagnostic gold standard, the 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG), has remained largely confined to hospitals for nearly a century. Now, a $133 billion global market opportunity is catalyzing efforts to bring hospital-grade diagnostics into portable, connected, and consumer-accessible systems.

Key Insights

Consumer Wearables: Apple, Samsung, Google/Fitbit, Whoop, Oura, Withings, Garmin, Zepp Health, and Masimo have brought heart rate racking and single-lead ECGs to hundreds of millions of wrists. Yet these implementations remain confined to rhythm screening unable to detect ischemia or replicate 12-lead diagnostic accuracy. IP activity across these companies centers on single-lead ECG for heart rate and basic arrhythmia detection rather than full diagnostic capability.

Ambulatory Monitoring: Companies such as HeartBeam, iRhythm, and AliveCor are developing portable systems that move beyond rhythm tracking toward diagnostic-grade performance. HeartBeam emerges as the first to cable-free 12L ECG, replicating the gold standard.

IP Landscape: PatentVest's captured 581 patent families across 243 organizations using our proprietary Global IP database which show that traditional device makers like Philips, GE Healthcare, and Nihon Kohden are being challenged by emerging innovators including HeartBeam, AliveCor, Mayo Clinic, Tempus AI, Eko Health, Anumana, Medical AI Co., and Bodyfriend Co.

“Cardiac diagnostics have been trapped inside hospitals for nearly a century,” said Javier Chamorro, Chief Operating Officer. “As consumer and medtech companies push toward real-time, hospital-grade monitoring beyond the clinic, the decisive factor is who owns the enabling IP.”

About the Report:

The analysis benchmarks the technologies, product offerings, and patent portfolios of the leading consumer, medtech innovators, and medical device companies - including Apple, Samsung, Google/Fitbit, Oura, Whoop, Withings, Garmin, Zepp Health, Masimo, HeartBeam, iRhythm, AliveCor, Philips, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, and Schiller AG, alongside a comprehensive mapping of 581 patent families across 243 organizations. The report highlights who is closest to replicating the diagnostic gold standard, and who owns the intellectual property shaping the next era of cardiac care.

