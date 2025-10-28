Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) securities between July 26, 2024 and September 17, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 unauthorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”); (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, Defendants’ purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device’s reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (iv) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm; and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of DexCom should contact the Firm prior to the December 26, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .