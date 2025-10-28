Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. Reinforces Aircraft Safety Standards with Advanced Throttle Quadrants Following Recent Aviation Incidents

Bend, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bend, Oregon - October 28, 2025 - -

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., a Bend, Oregon-based aviation mission equipment manufacturer, is highlighting the critical importance of precision flight controls as the aviation industry grapples with a series of utility aircraft incidents in 2024 and 2025. The company's Aircraft Throttle Quadrants, developed through three decades of turbine engine conversion experience, provide enhanced safety features designed to prevent control failures in agricultural, firefighting, and experimental aircraft operations.

The recent emergency crash landing of a U.S. Air Force OA-1K Skyraider II in an Oklahoma field on October 23 has brought renewed attention to the importance of reliable throttle control systems in utility aviation. The incident, involving an aircraft converted from an Air Tractor platform, demonstrates the critical nature of precise power management in demanding operational environments.

Kawak Aviation aircraft throttle quadrants incorporate a proprietary positive-engaging lever gate design that addresses common failure points identified through extensive field experience since the company's first turbine engine conversion in 1994. The systems feature adjustable Powerstop technology specifically engineered for Air Tractor aircraft, providing pilots with enhanced ground and flight safety margins during critical operational phases.

"The recent incidents across utility aviation underscore what we've known for decades - throttle control precision can mean the difference between a successful mission and a catastrophic failure," said a spokesperson for Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. "Our throttle quadrants are engineered with multiple redundancies and safety features that address real-world operational challenges faced by agricultural applicators, aerial firefighters, and experimental aircraft operators."

The company's throttle quadrant line includes single-engine and multi-engine configurations, each utilizing high-quality materials and specialized manufacturing processes developed through extensive customer feedback and industry collaboration. The Powerstop Throttle Quadrant, the newest addition to the product line, represents an evolution in safety technology with its adjustable power limitation system that prevents inadvertent over-throttling during ground operations.

These control systems serve a diverse range of aviation sectors, from agricultural spraying operations requiring precise chemical application rates to aerial firefighting missions where split-second throttle adjustments can affect water drop accuracy. The quadrants also support experimental aircraft programs where reliability and adaptability are paramount.

The emphasis on throttle control reliability comes as the utility aviation sector faces increasing operational demands. Agricultural aviation operators require precise power management for accurate chemical application, while aerial firefighting crews depend on responsive throttle controls during low-level water bucket operations. The integration of modern turbine engines into traditionally piston-powered platforms has created new challenges that require purpose-built control solutions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpbKFtRUfO0

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. has established itself as a specialist in aviation mission equipment over its 30-year history, providing engineering, manufacturing, and certification services to the aerospace industry. The company maintains FAA Part-145 Air Repair Station certification and offers comprehensive support services including hydraulic system design, aerostructure development, and DO-160 testing capabilities. Their product portfolio extends beyond throttle quadrants to include aerial firefighting systems, agricultural spray equipment, electric motors, and accessory drive mission power systems for both fixed-wing and rotary aircraft applications.

