Elite Cleveland Handyman Expands Professional Home Repair Services

Elite Cleveland Handyman, a locally owned home repair and improvement company, has expanded its comprehensive service offerings throughout Cuyahoga County, providing professional solutions for residential maintenance, repairs, and improvements. The company serves Cleveland and surrounding communities, including Brecksville, Broadview Heights, Independence, Richfield, Sagamore Hills, and Seven Hills.

The expansion addresses growing demand for reliable, professional home repair services in the region, where homeowners increasingly seek trusted contractors for both routine maintenance and specialized projects. The company offers an extensive range of services from basic repairs to complete home improvements, backed by a two-year workmanship warranty and full insurance coverage.

"We're excited to be part of the community and are ready to help make a difference for homeowners across the area," said owner Tom Jenkins. "We look forward to helping homeowners with their home repair and remodeling needs."

In addition to their comprehensive home repair services, including door installation, window repair, drywall repair, and interior painting, Elite Cleveland Handyman also specializes in plumbing repair services, addressing common household issues such as dripping faucets, clogged drains, running toilets, and minor pipe leaks. Additional services encompass electrical work, TV mounting, smoke detector installation, and various maintenance tasks that help preserve home value and functionality.

Beyond standard repairs, the company offers home improvement services including bathroom and kitchen remodeling, deck building, and accessibility modifications such as grab bar and ramp installation. The team of skilled tradesmen brings professional expertise to each project, ensuring quality results that meet industry standards.

The company has introduced a quarterly home maintenance package designed to help homeowners stay ahead of potential problems. This program includes seasonal checkups, filter replacements, vent cleanings, and minor fixes that prevent larger issues from developing. Regular maintenance helps homeowners avoid costly emergency repairs while maintaining their property's condition and value.

Recognizing that plumbing issues can arise unexpectedly, the company maintains emergency service availability for urgent repairs. The team addresses everything from toilet installation and faucet replacement to drain unclogging and leak repair, helping homeowners resolve problems quickly and efficiently.

The company's commitment to quality has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, reflecting its dedication to customer satisfaction and professional standards. With liability insurance coverage of one million dollars, homeowners can trust that their property and projects are protected throughout the service process.

Elite Cleveland Handyman operates as a full-service home repair and improvement provider, offering solutions for virtually every aspect of home maintenance. From simple tasks like curtain and blind installation to complex projects such as complete bathroom renovations, the company's skilled professionals deliver reliable results. The team also handles specialized services, including pet door installation, dryer vent cleaning, and seasonal maintenance tasks that keep homes functioning optimally year-round.

Established as a trusted resource for Cuyahoga County homeowners, Elite Cleveland Handyman continues to expand its service capabilities while maintaining the personalized attention and quality craftsmanship that define its reputation in the community.

Tim Busbey

(216) 428-0116

timbusbey2023@gmail.com

Brecksville, OH 44141