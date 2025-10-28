MotorWeek celebrates 45 years of automotive editorial excellence with special anniversary episode

OWINGS MILLS, MD, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorWeek, television’s original and longest-running automotive magazine series, marks its milestone 45th season with a special anniversary episode premiering Saturday, November 8, on public television stations across the country (check local PBS listings) and on streaming platforms.

The MotorWeek crew takes viewers on a retrospective road trip through four and a half decades of road tests and automotive escapades. “It’s going to be quite a party!” said MotorWeek host and creator John Davis. “We’re driving deep into our video vault so that viewers can relive some of the most entertaining and magical moments of our first four-plus decades.”

The series looks back at where it all got started, with a view behind the scenes at how road tests come together, a recap of the show’s grandest adventures, and a dive into some of the most noteworthy vehicles tested over the years. Plus, the episode delivers plenty of spins, grins, bloopers, facts, figures, and of course, a special tribute to the great Master Technician Pat Goss.

“The talented members of the MotorWeek team across these many years have had the privilege of telling stories and sharing insights about the automotive world with a national and international audience,” noted Davis. “We’ve traveled across North America and beyond since 1981 to bring our viewers content they enjoy and appreciate. We’re grateful to MotorWeek fans everywhere who faithfully watch and support the show.”

Throughout the 45th season, Davis and the MotorWeek team continue to put new vehicles to the test week in and week out. Hitting the road, track, and trail to evaluate the latest cars, trucks, and utilities hitting the market, covering all the bases, including EVs, traditional internal combustion engines, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids, which offer the benefits of an EV with the freedom to roam with the fuel efficiency of a hybrid.

Season 45 is racing through the 2026 model year, as rising tariffs and shrinking EV incentives bring ever more uncertainty to what consumers will all be driving in the near and long-term future.

MotorWeek‘s feature lineup continues with popular segments, starting with Over the Edge with reporter Greg Carloss’s unique look into the wild side of the automotive world. Lifestyle reporter Stephanie Hart delivers insights on driving and automotive safety, money-saving advice, as well as the latest in automotive technology in FYI. Brian Robinson brings years of motorcycling experience to his Two Wheelin’ segment, reviewing the latest motorcycles. Roger Mecca continues to check off his bucket list by getting behind the wheel of classic rides on Tire Tracks, while AutoWorld segments explore the advancing influence of alternative fuels, electrification, and autonomous driving safety.

And of course, the Your Drive quartet of car care experts is featured throughout the current season. Audra Fordin, founder and CEO of Women Auto Know, seeks to empower people of all ages with the automotive knowledge they need to be safe, confident, and knowledgeable drivers, passengers, and automotive consumers. Daniel Maffett, a seasoned resto-mod veteran and designer of numerous SEMA car builds, brings his artistic eye to MotorWeek, showing the right way to upgrade your ride. Logan McCombs, who’s never run into something he couldn’t make better with a few tools in his hands, focuses on general maintenance topics and DIY performance upgrades. And 14-year-old gearhead Giuseppe Iatarola adds a dimension to MotorWeek’s car care advice like no other.

MotorWeek is produced and distributed by Maryland Public Television. The series airs on 90% of PBS stations nationwide. Viewers can find the days and times their local public TV station airs MotorWeek by going to the station listings page on motorweek.org.

The show’s most current episodes can be viewed online at pbs.org/motorweek and streamed 24/7 on PBS Living, a Prime Video Channel, as well as viewed on smart devices through the free PBS app. Recently archived episodes are also available on the free streaming service Tubi.

Winner of dozens of prestigious automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek returns to the RACER Network cable channel; plus, Spanish-language viewers can once again catch MotorWeek on V-me.

Program excerpts covering all segments, including road tests, are available at MotorWeek’s YouTube Channel, youtube.com/motorweek , with more than 500,000 subscribers and nearly three million views per month. Viewers can also follow MotorWeek on Facebook and Instagram, as well as download complete shows on iTunes. In short, if you have a screen, you can watch MotorWeek.

MotorWeek is nationally sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, and TireRack.com.

