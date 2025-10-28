EB5 Capital Announces First I-526E Petition Approval for Aspen Mountain Hotel (JF43)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is pleased to announce the first I-526E petition approval for an investor in its Aspen Mountain Hotel (JF43) project. The petition was filed in July 2025 and was approved after less than 4 months of processing by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Located at 333 East Durant Avenue in Aspen, Colorado, Aspen Mountain Hotel (JF43) is a redevelopment project transforming the historic Mountain Chalet Aspen into a 59-key luxury hotel. The project preserves the chalet’s classic charm while incorporating modern amenities, including a luxury spa, three restaurants, a bar and lounge, and a membership club. Located just steps away from the Aspen Mountain gondola, the over 63,600-square-foot property will offer guests year-round access to Aspen’s world-class dining, shopping, and outdoor recreation. “Every EB-5 approval highlights the collective effort behind our work at EB5 Capital,” said Brian Ostar, President of EB5 Capital. “We value the trusted relationships we’ve built with our investors and partners, and we’re grateful for the experienced attorneys who help guide each petition to success. Their collaboration continues to strengthen the foundation of our program.”

To date, EB5 Capital has raised investor funds across over 45 EB-5 projects throughout the United States. Aspen Mountain Hotel (JF43) adds to the firm’s expanding portfolio of luxury hospitality developments that generate meaningful economic impact and job creation nationwide.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). As one of the country’s oldest and most active Regional Center operators, the firm has raised more than one billion dollars of foreign capital across over 45 EB-5 projects. Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

Contact:

Bianca Martinez

Senior Associate, Marketing & Communications

media@eb5capital.com

