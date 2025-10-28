Floor Coverings International Announces Winner of $10,000 Pet-Friendly Flooring Giveaway

Panama City, Florida, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floor Coverings International (FCI) of Panama City, co-owned by Niki and Tim Hermes, is thrilled to announce the winner of FCI’s national $10,000 Pet-Friendly Flooring Giveaway, featuring pet-friendly solutions from Shaw Floors. The contest was announced July 1st, by FCI’s corporate headquarters in Norcross, Georgia. By August 26th, International Pet Day, five finalists were chosen out of hundreds of submissions.





Cindy Bryant and son Keith with Bonsai and Buster

In the end, Panama City Beach resident Cindy Bryant and family were selected as the winner. Cindy, a widow who lives with her adult special needs son Keith, and his two support dogs, Buster and Bonsai, was beyond thrilled to get the news. Her submission touched all hearts as she lost her husband and endured hurricane damage, illness and more in the last few years.

“We asked the FCI franchise network to vote on the five stories and choose who they felt was the most deserving. The winner was announced on September 12th”,” shared Katie Pynonnen, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for FCI. “Cindy had the highest total votes. The four runner ups received a prize as well—a PetPerfect area rug of their choice on behalf of Shaw Floors.”

“I feel beyond blessed and grateful to Floor Coverings International of Panama City,” said Cindy. “This new floor will be a ray of sunshine for us after all we’ve been through.”

Over the next few days, owner Niki Hermes and her top-notch installation team will help Cindy declutter her home and install durable, easy-to-clean, pet-friendly carpet and luxury vinyl plank especially tailored to her family’s needs. To help with this charitable project, Maureen Denison, Customer Service Manager for Panama City FCI, rallied some of the area’s most dependable nonprofits to assist in this project.

“This is why we started our business,” said Niki Hermes. “Beautiful floors can change how a home feels — and for Cindy and Keith, we want this to be a fresh start that’s safe, durable for pets, and easy to maintain.”

The Hermes’ Panama City franchise offers an unparalleled flooring experience, serving clients from Santa Rosa Beach east to Port St. Joe—including the renowned 30A, Panama City Beach, and north to DeFuniak Springs and the Alabama border.

Niki Hermes brings a diverse background to the business, having transitioned from a middle school teacher and coach to a successful pharmaceutical representative before discovering her passion for home remodeling and decor. Drawing inspiration from her father's 50 years in the flooring industry, Niki emphasizes a service-first, meticulous approach that ensures customer satisfaction.

"I always wanted a business that allowed me to lead with empathy and community involvement, while leveraging my design instincts,” said Niki Hermes. “Floor Coverings International stood out for its thorough training, classy brand, and a deep commitment to customer care. Our mobile showroom model allows us to meet customers in their own homes or offices, fostering genuine connections."

With two fully stocked vans featuring a vast array of flooring samples, FCI brings the flooring store directly to customers' doors. This approach not only streamlines the selection process but also allows clients to view materials in their own home lighting and decor. The Panama City location proudly boasts over 114 five-star Google reviews in just two years, highlighting their dedication to quality and service.

Niki further explains the company’s commitment to excellence: “We are present at every step of a job, from production kickoff to final walkthroughs, ensuring that the job is done right. This is very comforting, especially for those who have experienced unscrupulous contractor experiences after hurricanes or other disasters.”

In addition to providing outstanding flooring solutions, Floor Coverings International of Panama City is also dedicated to giving back to the community. “This is why we are so happy that one of our neighbors is the winner of this fabulous giveaway,” concluded Niki. “Everyone wins here.”

Favorite Offerings Include:

Pet-Friendly Performance Floors : Waterproof LVP and laminate, perfect for coastal, sandy, and pet-friendly households, along with Shaw pet-perfect carpet.

: Waterproof LVP and laminate, perfect for coastal, sandy, and pet-friendly households, along with Shaw pet-perfect carpet. Health and Home Solutions : Low-VOC and easy-clean surfaces designed for optimal air quality and moisture mitigation.

: Low-VOC and easy-clean surfaces designed for optimal air quality and moisture mitigation. Personalized In-home Retailing : Mobile showrooms that enhance decision-making through personalized options in real environments.

: Mobile showrooms that enhance decision-making through personalized options in real environments. Sustainable Products : Durable flooring with longer warranties to reduce waste and the need for frequent replacements.

: Durable flooring with longer warranties to reduce waste and the need for frequent replacements. Coastal Aesthetics: Designs that incorporate oiled-oak finishes, light neutrals, and matte textures ideal for beach-inspired interiors.

The team at Floor Coverings International of Panama City looks forward to serving the community with quality flooring solutions and a commitment to excellence.

For inquiries, please contact:



Niki Hermes

Cell: 850-348-3004

Business: 850-919-3838

Email: niki.hermes@fcifloors.com

https://floorcoveringsinternational.com/locations/us/fl/panama-city/





Niki Hermes, owner of Floor Coverings International of Panama City Florida is heading up the project.

About Floor Coverings International



Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 300 plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/

Press inquiries

Floor Coverings International

https://flooring-franchise.com/

Lana Simon

Lana.SandersonPR@gmail.com

847-727-8177

Panama City, FL 32408