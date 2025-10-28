Javier Loya Highlights Leadership, Diversity, and Cultural Legacy at White & Case’s “Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future” Panel

Houston, TX, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javier Loya, entrepreneur, investor, and minority owner of the Houston Texans, joined fellow leaders for Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future, an event hosted by White & Case LLP and its Hispanic and Latinx affinity group, Alianza Leaders.







The discussion, moderated by Luisa Muskus with remarks from Carlos Moran and Rodrigo Dominguez Sotomayor, featured the distinguished Texas business voices of Humberto Garcia, Santos Hinojosa, and Javier Loya as they explored how heritage and representation continue to shape leadership, corporate culture, and the next generation of professionals.

A Vision for Leadership

Loya, who has served on the NFL’s Diversity Committee, spoke about advancing representation not as an act of compliance, but as a business imperative.

“Diversity of thought and background shouldn’t be considered a checkmark; it’s a competitive advantage,” Loya stated. “When organizations empower competent leaders to bring their full identity into the boardroom, they don’t just expand opportunity, they expand innovation.”

As a founding member of the Texans’ ownership group and one of the league’s few Hispanic owners, Loya continues to champion broader minority participation in professional sports leadership, board governance, and front-office operations. His advocacy aligns with the NFL’s ongoing commitment to elevate competent diversity across ownership, coaching, and executive ranks.

Entrepreneurship as a Platform for Representation

Loya’s professional journey exemplifies the power of competent diversity through enterprise. As Co-Founder and CEO of OTC Global Holdings, he built the world’s largest independent commodities interdealer brokerage before its 2025 acquisition by BGC Group, a leading global financial technology firm.

Under his leadership, OTC Global Holdings redefined efficiency and transparency in energy markets, integrating technology and talent development programs that opened doors for diverse professionals across trading and risk-management disciplines.

He now leads GETCHOICE!, a technology-driven utilities management platform, extending that same philosophy by making competent diversity a driver of performance and innovation.

Championing Culture Inside Corporate Walls

The Collective Heritage program, organized by Alianza Leaders, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through conversations that honor the influence of culture in shaping leadership. The initiative empowers Latinx professionals within White & Case’s global network to build visibility, mentorship, and pathways to senior leadership.

Loya’s remarks underscored how cultural identity informs organizational excellence.

“Authenticity builds trust and trust builds great companies,” he said. “Whether in energy trading, sports, or law, the power of diversity only works when it’s operationalized and when companies make space for diverse perspectives to drive decisions.”

Inspiring the Future

Throughout the panel, themes of ownership, resilience, and purpose resonated strongly. Loya encouraged emerging leaders to translate their heritage into a strategic advantage:

“Success isn’t about fitting in, nor should it be handed over; it’s about standing out with integrity, competence, and impact. The modern American Dream is built, not inherited.”

About Javier Loya

Javier Loya is a serial entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and minority owner of the Houston Texans. He co-founded OTC Global Holdings (OTCGH) in 2007 and grew it into the world’s largest independent commodities interdealer brokerage before its acquisition by BGC Group in 2025. Loya’s leadership extends beyond business through initiatives promoting competent diversity in the NFL, youth athletic scholarships, and community-driven empowerment programs. His new venture, GETCHOICE!, focuses on technology-driven energy and utility management solutions.

About Alianza Leaders

Alianza Leaders is the Hispanic and Latinx affinity group of White & Case LLP, one of the world’s leading law firms. Alianza advances inclusion through mentorship, professional development, and cultural engagement, empowering Latinx professionals across the firm’s global offices to lead with authenticity and impact.