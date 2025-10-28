VAST Data Federal and Leidos Introduce Agentic Cybersecurity with NVIDIA AI

Remote-First-Company | VIENNA, Va. & WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data Federal , a VAST Data subsidiary delivering the AI Operating System to the U.S. public sector’s defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies, today announced a strategic partnership with Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) to deliver a new, scalable model for cyber defense, which will be showcased live at NVIDIA GTC DC . Leidos, powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and the VAST AI Operating System , aims to deliver a solution that helps global enterprises and federal agencies move from alert overload to decisive, AI-orchestrated response.

Security pipelines at global enterprises and federal agencies now generate trillions of events. Logs, telemetry and alerts outpace human triage and fuel blind spots, burnout and slower responses as uncertainties evolve by the minute. To counter this, Leidos, along with VAST and NVIDIA, brings accelerated detection and an AI-ready data foundation together – NVIDIA Morpheus and NVIDIA® BlueField ® Data Processing Units(DPUs) for real-time inspection and inference, paired with VAST DataEngine and VAST DataBase to keep years of telemetry instantly searchable for analysts and AI alike. The result is less noise and faster, policy-aware action that helps teams move from alert fatigue to confident, automated security.

“At GTC DC, we’re showing what happens when data, models and agents operate as one system,” said Randy Hayes, Vice President, Public Sector at VAST Data. “With Leidos’ mission expertise, NVIDIA AI architecture and the VAST AI Operating System unifying data and orchestration, security teams can analyze years of telemetry instantly, surface hidden signals with vector search and let AI agents execute policy-driven responses – simplifying operations, accelerating outcomes and improving critical system security.”

“Federal missions demand cyber platforms that scale, adapt and reduce analyst burden,” said Josh Salmanson, Vice President and Cybersecurity Practice Lead at Leidos. “By pairing Leidos’ cyber tradecraft with the NVIDIA AI stack and the VAST AI Operating System, we’re eliminating slow, manual steps that stall response. The results are agentic workflows that correlate evidence, construct timelines and recommend or execute actions with the speed and rigor mission environments require.”

Leidos brings deep expertise in federal cyber operations. With NVIDIA accelerated computing and optimized AI software combined with the VAST AI OS, customers can benefit from:

Immediate Visibility Across Hot and Historical Data : Keep years of telemetry queryable without slow, costly rehydration cycles. Run standard queries and vector search over petabyte-scale data to surface hidden signals in seconds.

: Keep years of telemetry queryable without slow, costly rehydration cycles. Run standard queries and vector search over petabyte-scale data to surface hidden signals in seconds. Agentic Triage and Response at the Edge : AI agents filter noise, prioritize alerts and assemble incident timelines automatically. Policy-guided actions can be recommended or executed – such as rerouting traffic or closing ports.

: AI agents filter noise, prioritize alerts and assemble incident timelines automatically. Policy-guided actions can be recommended or executed – such as rerouting traffic or closing ports. Data Analytics Query Acceleration for Cyber Investigations : Low-latency, massively parallel search speeds up hunts and forensics across logs, packets and reports. Correlate indicators from multiple sources to reduce time to containment.

: Low-latency, massively parallel search speeds up hunts and forensics across logs, packets and reports. Correlate indicators from multiple sources to reduce time to containment. Lower Cost at Mission Scale : Break free from ingest-based licensing and hot-tier storage constraints that force data discards. Retain more telemetry for longer to eliminate blind spots and improve investigation quality.

: Break free from ingest-based licensing and hot-tier storage constraints that force data discards. Retain more telemetry for longer to eliminate blind spots and improve investigation quality. Operational Simplicity and Analyst Empowerment: Reduce manual correlation and error-prone handoffs; focus human expertise on judgment and oversight. Consistent, policy-driven automation supports compliance and mission requirements.

Check out the Leidos + VAST solution demo here and on-site at NVIDIA GTC DC at Booth #339, where Leidos will be highlighting real-time packet inspection on NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, accelerated anomaly detection with the NVIDIA Morpheus Digital Fingerprinting AI workflow and end-to-end agentic response orchestrated by the VAST AI Operating System across DataEngine and DataBase services.

Additional Resources:

About VAST Data Federal

VAST Data Federal is the U.S. public-sector subsidiary of VAST Data, the AI Operating System company. The VAST AI Operating System unifies foundational data and compute services with agentic execution so agencies can deploy intelligent systems, reason over real-time data, and automate complex workflows from the data center to the tactical edge. Built on VAST’s breakthrough DASE architecture, the platform delivers performance, scale, and resilience while simplifying operations and governance. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, VAST Data Federal partners with defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations to accelerate mission outcomes with secure, mission-ready software. Learn more at vastfederal.com and follow VAST Data Federal on LinkedIn .