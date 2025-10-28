MITRE Announces AI-Native Spectrum Agility Prototype to Strengthen Telecom in America

McLean, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MITRE has collaborated to develop the first U.S.-based artificial intelligence (AI)-native network architecture for 5G and 6G capable of delivering groundbreaking improvements in spectrum agility, performance, and efficiency, together with NVIDIA, Cerberus ODC, and Cisco.

MITRE has led the development of the system’s spectrum agility application, which enables real-time control of information flow through the radio access network (RAN) while using AI to minimize interference instantly and without interruptions. This innovation allows network operators to maximize usage of limited spectrum and enhance connectivity. Spectrum agility allows incumbent operators to work without interference.

“Creating and sustaining U.S. leadership in telecom is a core tenet of MITRE’s research strategy,” said Charles Clancy, senior vice president and chief technology officer. “Developing an AI-native RAN is the nation’s first and best opportunity to strengthen our domestic telecom industrial base.”

The prototype was developed as part of the AI-WIN collaboration and will be further developed to improve sensing and communications. It was built using the NVIDIA AI Aerial platform, Cerberus ODC’s Centralized Unit and Distributed Unit software, and Cisco’s core networking components.

As the founding 6G research partner and the only not-for-profit involved in AI-WIN, MITRE is focused on research and development to evolve commercial mobile broadband radio access networking beyond what is possible with existing equipment through AI and graphics processing unit capabilities. MITRE is ensuring solutions are based on open architecture principles and standards where appropriate. All intellectual property developed by MITRE will be available to trusted U.S. industry.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to driving solutions to our nation’s most pressing challenges. As a not-for-profit research and development organization, MITRE’s staff leverage our unique multi-sponsor vantage point, systems expertise, and innovative solutions to ensure the health, prosperity, and security of our nation.

Contact Info



Jordan Graham

jordang@mitre.org

+1 781-490-3362