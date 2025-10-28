Xage Security Integrates NVIDIA BlueField to Deliver Unified Zero Trust for AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , a global leader in Zero Trust access and protection, today announced the integration of its Xage Fabric Platform with the NVIDIA BlueField Data Processing Unit (DPU), delivering advanced security controls for AI factories and critical infrastructure.

Leveraging the advanced hardware acceleration of BlueField-3, Xage scales identity-based access controls across massive data centers and mission-critical environments, ensuring exceptional performance and resilience. With Xage’s Zero Trust enforcement for humans, systems, AI models and agents, organizations gain a complete, closed-loop security architecture.

“Given the massive innovation opportunities of AI, we need to make sure that organizations’ deployments are not held back by cybersecurity gaps—and we need to have the necessary protections run at extraordinary speed and scale. That’s why we’re collaborating with NVIDIA to help deliver lightning-fast and jailbreak-proof security at the heart of the modern AI factory and AI-enabled critical infrastructure,” said Roman Arutyunov, Co-Founder and SVP of Product at Xage Security.

“As AI factories emerge as the foundational infrastructure accelerating AI innovation, safeguarding them has become a critical priority,” said Ofir Arkin, Sr. Distinguished Architect, Cybersecurity at NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA BlueField and Xage’s zero-trust security enable organizations to modernize their protection strategies across AI factories and infrastructure —driving secure, scalable innovation forward.”

Scaling Zero Trust for AI Agents, Factories, and Critical Infrastructure

Agentic AI systems rely on autonomous agents that collaborate with other agents, models, and APIs to make decisions and take action. Xage’s dynamic access control integration of NVIDIA BlueField provides a software-defined, hardware-accelerated foundation to govern and enforce data flows between agents and models in real time.

Xage applies least-privilege controls at every step of these interactions, governing not only which agents can access specific data, pipelines, or models, but also the exact actions agents can perform—and for how long. With role-based segmentation running at line speed on BlueField, organizations can prevent unauthorized privilege escalation and data leakage, and enforce policy-based privilege deescalation to block risky actions, ensuring that AI agents remain trustworthy and compliant as they scale and evolve.

To further safeguard operations, Xage delivers definitive, resilient controls that are enforced even as AI systems self-modify or generate new behaviors. This gives enterprises the confidence to unlock the full productivity and potential of agentic AI—without exposing themselves to undue risk—even in the most complex, autonomous environments.

Xage also enforces secure separation of AI workloads, preventing lateral movement and safeguarding datasets, workloads, and models. Thanks to its implementation directly on the BlueField DPU, Xage’s identity-based segmentation operates at line speed, delivering low-latency, high-efficiency security that reduces the attack surface without sacrificing performance.

Finally, Xage delivers full-stack protection for mission-critical systems and applications, providing robust access controls and protection not just for AI, but the full IT and operational technology (OT) stack in the data center and critical infrastructure environments.

By running on NVIDIA BlueField, Xage brings hardware-accelerated Zero Trust enforcement to the most demanding environments, from data centers to critical infrastructure in sectors such as energy, manufacturing, utilities, and transportation where millions of assets and billions of data flows must be secured in real time.

This integration makes it possible to govern and enforce access to assets and data at unprecedented scale, preventing unauthorized activity and containing threats before they can disrupt essential services.

Building Trust Through Compliance and Governance

Beyond protection and performance, Xage provides auditable identity and access controls to help organizations achieve compliance with cybersecurity and AI regulations, including NIST, NERC CIP, EU NIS2, and U.S. Zero Trust mandates. By supporting full visibility into who or what acts on data, models, and infrastructure, Xage builds assurance into AI-powered operations.

Xage will showcase this integration at this week’s NVIDIA GTC Conference in Washington, D.C., demonstrating how the joint solution empowers organizations to adopt AI securely and resiliently across industries. Attendees can meet with the Xage team onsite to learn more, or download the solution brief for an in-depth look at the integration.

About Xage Security

Xage Security is a global leader in Zero Trust access and protection on a mission to pioneer a secure tomorrow. Control access and prevent attacks in the cloud, in the data center, at the remote operational edge anywhere on Earth, and even in orbit with the Xage Fabric Platform. Xage is easy to manage and can be deployed in a day, giving users easy and secure access to the assets they need from anywhere while preventing advanced adversaries and insider threats at every stage of the attack chain. Visit xage.com to learn more.