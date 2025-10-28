Medicare Insurance Broker In Texas Safeguards Community Prospects

Haslet, TX, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haslet, TX - September 12, 2023 - -

Mike Hagan at Smart Medigap Plans, based in Grapevine, TX, is offering Medicare insurance plans, advice and personal one-on-one consultations to everyone in the region. The Medicare insurance specialist is particularly interested in ensuring that seniors turning 65 (and seniors trying to lower their premiums) receive all the support they need.

Hagan is an independent Medicare insurance broker with years of experience in the industry. Over the course of his career, he has helped many people make the most of the options available to them, and he is committed to bettering his community's prospects at every turn. Given how vital health insurance is to the average American, especially those who are most vulnerable due to financial concerns or severe conditions, Hagan makes it his mission to be there for everyone who could benefit from his invaluable advice.

"At Smart Medigap Plans," he says, "all of our resources and time are dedicated to you and your needs. We work for you and no one else, so you will never have to wonder whether we prioritize you or the insurance companies. You always come first."

Those who go shopping for Medicare supplemental insurance may come to believe that the system is difficult to navigate. While there is some unfortunate truth to this, Hagan assures the community that navigation is not impossible, and with the right help, anyone can put the system to the use it was designed for — protecting their health and well being. As an expert with years in the field, Hagan understands every product, option and procedure inside out, and he is more than ready to share his insights when requested.

Medicare supplement plans can give seniors (and their families, by extension) access to options that ease the burden on their lives. As such, it is highly recommended that they make every effort to learn about these plans and utilize them as soon as possible to ensure they begin receiving the correct benefits with minimal delay.

Hagan is proud to share that the Smart Medigap Plans team has developed partnerships with no fewer than 30 carriers to provide a wide range of options to the communities they serve. In many cases, a healthcare plan has to be customized to suit the individual, so this variety of options ensures that no one will be left without the coverage they need. The team is also cognizant of the fact that many who seek Medicare plans do so in a bid to minimize costs, and this is why affordability is always high on their list of priorities when dealing with any client. In fact, the team revisits each client's case periodically to ensure that they are still in the most affordable plan that is available for their needs.

"When you trust Smart Medigap Plans, we take that trust extremely seriously," states Hagan. "Plans can get reworked or replaced over time, and this means there may be new opportunities to reduce costs even further that you would otherwise remain unaware of. Fortunately, with us, you don't even have to ask. We like to take the initiative and shop your Medicare options every three years to confirm you aren't missing out on a better deal. Another insurance broker may be content to forget you and move on to the next client. Not us. We are in your corner for life."

Those turning 65 may be particularly in need of assistance due to the fact that this is the first time they would qualify for Medicare. This means that they may feel lost as they attempt to grapple with the options before them, and some may also elect to avoid looking for a plan altogether as a result. Hagan encourages anyone in this position to get in touch with his office for personal help navigating Medicare. See more here: Turning 65 Medicare.

Mike Hagan and Smart Medigap Plans offer options from all major brands, including United Healthcare, Cigna, Aetna and more. All in need of assistance are welcome to get in touch with him via phone or email.

