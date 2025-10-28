The College of Commercial Arbitrators Welcomes 13 New Fellows and Announces 2025–2026 Executive Committee

Austin, TX, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA), a professional organization that promotes the highest standards of ethics, professionalism, and best practices in commercial arbitration, is pleased to announce the induction of 13 new Fellows and the appointment of its 2025–2026 Executive Committee.

CCA Fellows Class of 2025

• Jay Alexander – Alexander Arbitration, LLC, Dillon, CO

• Tom Cunningham – Tom Alan Cunningham PLLC, Houston, TX

• Renee Gerstman – Renee Gerstman PLLC dba Gerstman Law, Scottsdale, AZ

• Elliot Gordon – JAMS, Los Angeles, CA

• Shelby Grubbs – Grubbs ADR LLC, Atlanta, GA

• Noah Hanft – AcumenADR LLC, FedArb, New York, NY

• Glenn Hendrix – Hendrix ADR LLC, Atlanta, GA

• David Ichel – X-Dispute LLC, FedArb, Miami, FL

• Kim Landsman – Kim J. Landsman, Esq., New York, NY

• Scott Marrs – Akerman LLP, Houston, TX

• Peter Rundle – Rundle Law Corporation, Dana Point, CA

• Nicolas Wiegand – CMS, Mountain View, CA

• Usher Winslett – Winslett Studnicky McCormick & Bomser LLP, New York, NY





The 2025 Fellows were officially welcomed during the CCA Annual Meeting, held October 23 - 25, 2025 in Napa, California. With these inductions, the CCA now comprises more than 200 of the most accomplished commercial arbitrators in the United States and internationally. All Fellows are carefully vetted and recognized for their experience, judgment, and integrity in handling complex arbitration matters.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead the College of Commercial Arbitrators and to welcome such an exceptional class of new Fellows,” said Stephen Strick, President of the College of Commercial Arbitrators. “The CCA stands as a global community of leaders dedicated to fairness, efficiency, and excellence in arbitration. As we look ahead, our focus will remain on education, innovation, and mentorship—strengthening the profession and ensuring arbitration continues to serve businesses and communities with integrity and effectiveness.”

New Executive Committee Announced

The College also announced its 2025–2026 Executive Committee, effective immediately:



• Immediate Past President: Dana Welch

• President: Stephen Strick

• President-Elect: Allison Snyder

• Vice President: Trey Bergman

• Secretary-Treasurer: David Huebner

• Appointed Executive Committee Members: David Singer and Lawrence Schaner

Commitment to Diversity and Mentorship

The College continues to prioritize expanding diversity and inclusion within its Fellowship and across the arbitration profession. Over the past decade, the CCA has implemented multiple initiatives to encourage participation from underrepresented groups, including its Mentorship Program and Recruitment Committee—both dedicated to supporting newer arbitrators and fostering a more inclusive ADR community.

About the College of Commercial Arbitrators

Founded in 2001, the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA) is an invitation-only fellowship of the most accomplished commercial arbitrators in the United States and abroad. The CCA provides leadership, professional development, and thought leadership in the field of commercial arbitration. Its Fellows bring decades of experience, professional training, and judgment to the resolution of complex commercial disputes.



To learn more about the College of Commercial Arbitrators, explore resources, or listen to the CCA Arbitration Talk Podcast, visit https://www.ccarbitrators.org/.