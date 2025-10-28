HH Group Expands National Student Housing Portfolio with Acquisition of College and Crown Near Yale University





SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HH Group, a leading private equity real estate firm specializing in U.S. student housing and multifamily assets, announced today the successful acquisition of College and Crown, a premier mixed-use residential and retail community located in the heart of downtown New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University.

The single-asset transaction includes 160 units and 207 beds and marks HH Group’s latest strategic expansion into the Northeast region. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Located at the intersection of New Haven’s primary business district, the world-renowned Yale University, Yale-New Haven Hospital, and the city’s major retail corridor, College and Crown stands as one of the most desirable residential communities in the market. The development features state-of-the-art amenities, including a modern fitness center, two rooftop courtyards, an attended front desk with concierge services, a resident clubhouse, 140 secured and climate-controlled parking spaces, and a hotel-quality lobby.

The property offers 160 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and loft-style apartments, each furnished with top-of-the-line finishes, including nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, hardwood flooring in living areas, and upgraded bathrooms. Together, these features establish College and Crown as New Haven’s premier luxury apartment community.

In addition to its residential offerings, College and Crown includes approximately 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property’s retail tenants have been carefully curated to create a dynamic, vibrant street-level experience that both enhances the resident lifestyle and generates significant pedestrian activity along the corridor. Current tenants include Jack’s Bar & Steakhouse, BonChon, Taichi, T-Swirl Crepe, Oh K-Dog, and Webster Bank.

With approximately 10,000 beds under management nationwide, HH Group continues to strengthen its presence in high-barrier-to-entry university markets characterized by stable enrollment, limited supply, and strong rent fundamentals. The acquisition was executed through HH Fund, the firm’s equity investment and co-development division focused on sourcing and scaling high-impact real estate opportunities across education-anchored markets.

“This acquisition underscores our continued conviction in resilient, education-anchored markets where top-tier universities drive long-term housing demand,” said Tony Shen, Chief Operating Officer at HH Group. “College and Crown represents exactly the type of asset where our integrated platform can unlock both operational efficiencies and resident value.”

As part of its investment strategy, HH Group will implement a comprehensive repositioning plan designed to elevate the resident experience, optimize operations, and drive long-term value creation. Planned initiatives include:

Modernized Common Areas & Rebranding to The Haven – Targeted renovations and refreshed amenity spaces to enhance community engagement and elevate the resident experience. The property will also undergo a name change and full rebrand to The Haven , reflecting HH Group’s commitment to creating communities defined by comfort, connection, and a true sense of belonging.

, reflecting HH Group’s commitment to creating communities defined by comfort, connection, and a true sense of belonging. Operational Optimization – Transitioning management in-house to HH Red Stone, the vertically integrated property management arm of HH Group, leveraging its regional infrastructure and marketing expertise beyond the Yale and New Haven Hospital markets.

Centralized Asset and Marketing Management – Coordinated leasing and community outreach strategies to expand partnerships, increase occupancy, and maximize net operating income.





“Our in-house management team brings institutional-grade systems with boutique-level execution,” said Gary Chen, Chief Financial Officer at HH Group. “By combining hospitality-driven service with data-informed decision-making, we’re confident in our ability to enhance performance and create enduring value for both residents and investors.”

The acquisition and rebrand to The Haven further cements HH Group’s position as a national leader in student and urban multifamily housing, known for its disciplined investment approach, operational excellence, and unwavering alignment with ownership interests.

About HH Group

HH Group is a vertically integrated real estate platform with three operating divisions:

HH Group – The combined entity integrating strategy, capital, and operations to deliver long-term value across the real estate lifecycle.

HH Fund – The equity investment and co-development division focused on sourcing and scaling high-impact real estate opportunities.

HH Red Stone – The third-party property management arm specializing in student housing, multifamily, affordable housing, and mixed-use assets.





Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, HH Group is a private equity real estate firm focused on student housing investments across the United States. The firm has earned a reputation for strategic growth, disciplined underwriting, and operational excellence. With over $800 million in assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 24 properties, HH Group maintains a strong presence in premier university markets, serving students at top-tier institutions.

The HH Red Stone platform operates nationwide with a rapidly expanding management footprint. Its success is driven by a combination of institutional expertise, entrepreneurial agility, and a student-centered investment philosophy that prioritizes high-quality living experiences. HH Group is committed to continuous innovation, leveraging real estate technology, targeted marketing, and strong client relationships to enhance resident satisfaction and maximize investor returns.

Learn more at www.HHFund.com and www.HHRedStone.com.

For Property Management Inquiries:

If you’re interested in learning more about HH Red Stone’s property management services, please contact us at management@HHRedStone.com.

