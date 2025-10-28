MKS Cleaning Solutions Reinforces Health-Focused Services as Respiratory Illness Season Approaches

Mississauga, ON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga, ON - October 23, 2025 - -

MKS Cleaning Solutions, a professional cleaning service provider serving the Greater Toronto Area, is highlighting the importance of maintaining sanitized living spaces as health experts predict increased respiratory illness activity throughout November. The Mississauga-based cleaning company emphasizes its eco-friendly cleaning protocols and flexible scheduling options to help households maintain healthier environments during the anticipated surge in COVID-19, influenza, and RSV cases.

"As respiratory illnesses typically peak in November, maintaining a properly sanitized home environment becomes crucial for family health," stated a spokesperson for MKS Cleaning Solutions. "Our teams follow strict protocols using eco-friendly products that effectively eliminate germs while remaining safe for children, pets, and individuals with sensitivities. The flexibility of our online booking system allows families to schedule deep cleaning services when they need them most, without being locked into long-term contracts."

The company's comprehensive house cleaning Mississauga services utilize non-toxic, environmentally safe products combined with thorough sanitation practices designed to reduce the presence of harmful pathogens in residential and commercial spaces. With vetted and insured cleaning teams available seven days a week, the service addresses growing concerns about indoor air quality and surface contamination during peak illness season.

Recent data from health authorities indicates that respiratory illness transmission often occurs within household settings, making regular professional cleaning an important consideration for families. The company's approach combines traditional cleaning methods with updated protocols that target high-touch surfaces and areas where pathogens commonly accumulate.

The service has maintained a 5.0 rating based on 102 customer reviews, reflecting consistent service delivery across its coverage area. All cleaning professionals undergo extensive background checks and receive ongoing training in the latest cleaning techniques and safety protocols.

The cleaning company offers various service options, including standard house cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out services, and post-construction cleanup across Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Milton, and Etobicoke. Each service incorporates a three-step workflow encompassing online booking, professional cleaning execution, and quality assurance verification.

MKS Cleaning Solutions has adapted its services to accommodate varying household needs, offering customizable packages that can be scheduled weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. The 24-hour cancellation policy provides additional flexibility for families managing unpredictable schedules during the illness season.

Established as a leading cleaning service provider in the Greater Toronto Area, MKS Cleaning Solutions specializes in residential and commercial cleaning services. The company distinguishes itself through its commitment to eco-friendly practices, employing safe cleaning products that protect both client health and environmental sustainability. With operations extending across multiple municipalities in the GTA, the company has developed a reputation for reliable, thorough cleaning services backed by insured and vetted professionals.

