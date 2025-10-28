Estithmar Holding Reports 66% Revenue Growth to QAR 4.9 Bn and 99% Increase in Net Profit to QAR 703 Mn for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Continued International Expansion Drives Sustained Growth

All Key Financial and Performance Indicators Show Strong Gains

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, following approval by the company’s Board of Directors, posting broad-based gains across all key indicators.

The company reported a 66% year-on-year increase in revenues to QAR 4.9 billion, while EBITDA rose 89% to QAR 1.082 billion, and net profit climbed 99% to QAR 703 million, compared to the same period in 2024. Earnings per share increased 117% to QAR 0.194.

The results underscore Estithmar Holding’s ability to deliver sustainable growth, driven by its strategic regional and international expansion across nine countries; Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, Algeria, Jordan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and the Maldives.

The company’s four main business segments; healthcare, services, real estate & tourism investments, and contracting & industries all contributed to the solid performance, reflecting operational balance and efficiency gains. Disciplined financial and operational policies further supported a notable improvement in profit margins.

Commenting on the results, Juan Leon, Holding Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding, said:

“Our strong financial performance during the first nine months of 2025 demonstrates the strength of our business model and the success of our strategy in achieving balanced and sustainable growth across all our operating sectors. The significant rise in revenue and net profit confirms the effectiveness of our diversification strategy and operational efficiency, coupled with our carefully managed expansion into promising regional and international markets. We remain committed to investing in talent, innovation, and advanced technologies to deliver added value to our shareholders, partners, and the communities we serve, while reinforcing Estithmar Holding’s position as a leading partner in key sectors including healthcare, services, real estate development, and specialized contracting.”

Record Stock Performance

Estithmar Holding’s stock delivered exceptional performance during the nine-month period ended September 2025, climbing 166% to close at QAR 4.476. This strong momentum reflects the company’s sound management and operational strategies, contributing to enhanced shareholder value and reaffirming Estithmar Holding’s commitment to sustainable growth, as consistently highlighted in its previous announcements and expansion initiatives.

