Heroic Hearts Scholarship Announced for Military Students

Harker Heights, TX — The Military Child Education Coalition® (MCEC®) and Columbia Southern University proudly announce the launch of the Heroic Hearts Scholarship, a prestigious new award created to honor and support military-connected students nationwide.

Each year, one student will be selected to receive a full-tuition scholarship covering up to 120 credit hours and technology fees at CSU. Applications are now open to military-connected high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates.

“This scholarship represents more than financial support,” said Mary Bier, MCEC President and CEO. “It honors the strength and resilience of military-connected students, creating new opportunities for their academic and personal success.”

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #19 JoAnne “Jo” Bass is CSU’s strategic advisor for government, military and community relations.

“As someone who has walked alongside military families for decades, I know the resilience and sacrifice they carry,” said Bass. “This scholarship is more than tuition support, it is an investment in their future, their potential and their continued legacy of service. CSU is proud to stand with MCEC in ensuring our military-connected children have every opportunity to thrive.”

Applications are open through Feb. 13, 2026, and the first Heroic Hearts Scholar will be announced in April during Month of the Military Child.

For eligibility details and to apply, visit ColumbiaSouthern.edu/Scholarships.

About the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC)

Established in 1998, the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) is a nonprofit organization that solely exists to help the military-connected child and youth thrive. MCEC supports all military-connected children by educating, advocating, and collaborating to resolve education challenges associated with the military lifestyle and works to ensure they are college, work, and life-ready. Visit MilitaryChild.org to learn more.

About Columbia Southern University

As an innovator in online education, Columbia Southern University was established in 1993 to provide an alternative to the traditional university experience for today’s learners. CSU offers online associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs such as business administration, criminal justice, fire administration and occupational safety and health. Visit ColumbiaSouthern.edu or call (877) 347-6050 to learn more.