Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of DexCom, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DexCom, Inc., (“DexCom” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DXCM) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 26, 2024 and September 17, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). DexCom investors have until December 26, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

DexCom investors have until December 26, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 unauthorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"); (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, Defendants' purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device's reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (iv) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

