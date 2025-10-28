Shareholder Update Class Action Lawsuit Against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Survives Motion to Dismiss: Johnson Fistel PLLP Continues to Investigate the Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces it is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.

What can I do? If you are a current long-term Driven Brands shareholder, you may have legal claims that may be brought on behalf of the company, against the Company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this notice or your legal rights, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

If you have continuously owned Driven Brands shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/driven-brands-holdings-inc/

What is this about? Previously, the court denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss the shareholder class action lawsuit. The Complaint alleges that the claims against Defendants arise from their misrepresentations and omissions that fall into two categories: (i) statements concerning Driven’s ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven’s car wash business segment.

Johnson Fistel PLLP’s investigation seeks to determine whether the senior officers or members of its board of directors harmed the company by breaching their fiduciary duties or otherwise violating securities laws in connection with the foregoing alleged conduct.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP : Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

