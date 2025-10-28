Netflix, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Netflix, Inc., ("Netflix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Lawyers are investigating whether Netflix’s board and officers may have failed to provide adequate oversight and disclosure regarding a significant tax dispute in Brazil. According to public reports, Netflix’s stock fell approximately 10% on October 22, 2025, following the release of its third-quarter earnings. The decline was reportedly driven by a one-time $619 million tax charge related to a Brazilian legal dispute, which affected the company’s profit margins despite otherwise strong growth. Investors allege that Netflix’s handling of this tax matter, including the timing and characterization of the expense, related disclosures, and the adequacy of board-level controls, potentially raises questions about potential breaches of fiduciary duty, internal controls, and the accuracy of public statements.

