V.F. Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 12, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – VFC

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of V.F. Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 30, 2023 and May 20, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of VFC’s turnaround plans; notably, that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in significant setbacks to Vans’ revenue growth trajectory. The truth emerged on May 21, 2025, when VFC reported its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, highlighting a significant decline in Vans’ growth trajectory, which faltered from an 8% loss the quarter before to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, and noting such decline would continue through the next quarter. The Company attributed its results and below-expectation guidance largely as “a direct effect of deliberately reduced revenue to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses” and “an additional set of deliberate actions” already in-place but previously unannounced. VFC further noted that, disregarding these deliberate actions, Vans would still have shown a “high single digit[]” revenue decline, suggesting growth slowed in comparison to the prior years’ sequential improvements irrespective of management’s new “deliberate actions.” On this news, the price of VFC’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025, VFC’s stock price fell to $12.15 per share on May 21, 2025, a decline of about 15.8% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in V.F. Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until November 12, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

