Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Zions Bancorporation, N.A., ("Zions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZION) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/zions-bancorporation-na.

On October 15, 2025, Zions Bancorporation disclosed it had “identified what it believes to be apparent misrepresentations and contractual defaults” by two borrowers and several guarantors under two related commercial and industrial loans extended by the Bank’s California Bank & Trust division. The Company disclosed, as a result, it would “take a provision for the full approximately $60 million outstanding under the Loans and charge off $50 million of said amount.” On this news, Zions’ stock price fell $7.10, or 13.14%, to close at $46.93 on October 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

