Investors who lost money on aTyr Pharma, Inc.(ATYR) should contact Levi & Korsinsky about pending Class Action - ATYR

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in aTyr Pharma, Inc. ("aTyr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATYR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of aTyr investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 16, 2025 and September 12, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ATYR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy of Efzofitimod, particularly, the drug’s capability to allow a patient to completely taper their steroid usage. The truth emerged on September 15, 2025 (pre-market) when aTyr hosted an investor call announcing that the EFZO-FIT study did not meet its primary endpoint. In pertinent part, defendants announced that the study did not meet the primary endpoint in change from baseline in mean daily OSC dose at week 48. Additionally, aTyr announced that the Company’s next step was to engage with the FDA to determine a path forward, given the disappointing topline results. Following this news, the price of aTyr’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $6.03 per share on September 12, 2025 to $1.02 per share on September 15, 2025, a decline of 83.2% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in aTyr during the relevant time frame, you have until December 8, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

