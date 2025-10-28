Orange Bank & Trust Company Celebrates Opening of New Full-Service Office in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elected officials, business community leaders, and residents gathered on Tuesday, October 21, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of an Orange Bank & Trust Company branch location at 3485 E. Tremont Avenue in the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District, marking the Bank’s second location in the Bronx.

In attendance were New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez; New York City Councilwoman Kristy Marmorato; Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson; Throggs Neck BID Executive Director Bob Jean; President of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Lisa Sorin; Bronx Chamber Foundation Chair Jessica Gonzalez; and representing Orange Bank & Trust Company were Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO, Anthony Mormile, Senior Vice President and Bronx Market Manager, Juan Diaz, Vice President & Relationship Manager of the Tremont Avenue Branch, Jonathan Rouis, Chairman, Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Olga Luz Tirado, Board Member, Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

The new office signifies the Bank’s steady growth over the last several years and will support its efforts to serve its current and potential client base in the borough. The Bank’s first Bronx location was opened in 2021 in Morris Park. The Tremont Avenue branch is conveniently located two blocks from the Bruckner Expressway, offering easy accessibility and on-site parking. Orange Bank & Trust’s regional branch network also has locations in Orange County, Rockland County, and Westchester County.

“Our expansion in the Bronx reflects a strategic investment in one of New York’s most dynamic business communities,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. “This new branch exemplifies the Bank’s ongoing growth and builds upon our strategic plan to offer more services to our clients throughout the communities that we serve.”

Anthony Mormile, Senior Vice President and Bronx Market Manager, said, “Growing our footprint in the Bronx reaffirms our commitment to supporting the businesses that drive this community forward. Our team understands the unique challenges and opportunities that Bronx business owners face, and we’re proud to partner with them to help fuel their continued growth and success.”

“The fact that Orange Bank saw a vision of a second branch in this borough speaks to the Renaissance we’re seeing here. This community has very few to no vacancies, and knowing that the Bank is investing here shows Bronx businesses that there is support here for them,” said Lisa Sorin, president of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce.

The Tremont Avenue banking office officially opened in August 2025. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it offers a comprehensive suite of banking services and financial products, including cash management, commercial loans, and wealth management services. Please visit OrangeBankTrust.com or call the branch at 646-598-1020 for additional information.





Elected officials and business community leaders gathered for a ribbon- cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of an Orange Bank & Trust Company branch location on E. Tremont Avenue in the Bronx.





From left: Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO, Orange Bank & Trust Company; New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez; Anthony Mormile, Senior Vice President and Bronx Market Manager, Orange Bank & Trust Company; Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson; Jonathan Rouis, Chairman Orange Bank & Trust; and Olga Tirado, Orange Bank & Trust Company Board Member.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution, focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing, and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York’s top places to work.

