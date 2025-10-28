EXL Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

2025 Third Quarter Revenue of $529.6 Million, up 12.2% year-over-year

Q3 Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $0.36, up 10.7% from $0.33 in Q3 of 2024

Q3 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (1) of $0.48, up 10.8% from $0.44 in Q3 of 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor said, “I am pleased to report another strong quarter as we delivered revenue growth of 12% and increased our adjusted diluted EPS by 11%. Our sustained double-digit growth demonstrates the strength of our competitive position as a global data and AI company. EXL’s recognized industry expertise and leadership in embedding AI in the workflow is resonating strongly with the market and fueling our growth with new and existing clients.”

Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Nicolelli said, “Given our strong momentum, we are raising our full-year guidance for both revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share. We now project revenue to be between $2.07 billion and $2.08 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 13% on both a reported and constant currency basis. Consequently, we are increasing our projected adjusted diluted EPS range to $1.88 to $1.92, representing a 14% to 16% increase over 2024, as we continue to strategically invest in our data and AI capabilities to drive future growth.”

(1) Reconciliations of adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, where applicable, are included at the end of this release under "Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures to GAAP Measures."



Financial Highlights: Third Quarter 2025

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, increased to $529.6 million compared to $472.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 12.2% on a reported basis and 12.3% on a constant currency basis. Revenue increased by 2.9% sequentially on a reported basis and 3.1% on a constant currency basis, from the second quarter of 2025.





Revenue Gross Margin Three months ended Three months ended September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

Reportable Segments (1) (dollars in millions) Insurance $ 180.5 $ 166.4 $ 172.2 36.6 % 35.9 % 34.8 % Healthcare and Life Sciences 135.3 111.2 129.5 43.0 % 42.7 % 43.5 % Banking, Capital Markets and Diversified Industries 121.0 108.3 121.1 38.3 % 37.2 % 37.8 % International Growth Markets 92.8 86.2 91.7 35.8 % 35.6 % 35.1 % Total Revenue, net $ 529.6 $ 472.1 $ 514.5 38.5 % 37.8 % 37.7 %



(1) In the first quarter of 2025, the Company implemented operational and structural changes to accelerate the execution of its data and AI-led strategy. Under the new structure, beginning with the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reports its financial performance based on new segments presented in the table above. In conjunction with the new reporting structure, the Company has recast prior period amounts, wherever applicable, to conform to the way the Company internally manages and monitors segment performance.

Operating income margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 14.4%, compared to 14.7% for the third quarter of 2024 and 15.8% for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 19.4%, compared to 19.9% for the third quarter of 2024 and 19.6% for the second quarter of 2025.



Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $0.36, compared to $0.33 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.40 for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $0.48, compared to $0.44 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.49 for the second quarter of 2025.



Business Highlights: Third Quarter 2025

Won 21 new clients in the third quarter of 2025.

Unveiled EXLdata.ai with launch partner Databricks: First-of-its-kind agentic AI-native suite of data solutions to solve enterprises’ biggest challenge in making data ready for AI.

Announced a collaboration with Genesys to transform customer experiences with AI-driven insights and intelligent orchestration.

Named a Market Leader in the HFS Research Horizon Insurance Services 2025 report for a data-first approach, deep insurance expertise and AI-driven operational insights.

Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI Services PEAK Matrix® 2025 for domain expertise, analytics focus and strong partner ecosystem.

Named as the category Winner in the 2025 IDC FinTech Real Results program for Lending Transformation excellence, in collaboration with First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO).

2025 Guidance

Based on current visibility, and a U.S. dollar to Indian rupee exchange rate of 87.5, U.K. pound sterling to U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.33, U.S. dollar to the Philippine peso exchange rate of 58.0 and all other currencies at current exchange rates, we are providing the following guidance for the full year 2025:

Revenue of $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion, representing an increase of 13% on both reported and constant currency basis from 2024.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.88 to $1.92, representing an increase of 14% to 16% from 2024.



Conference Call

ExlService Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. ET to discuss the Company’s quarterly operating and financial results. The conference call will be available live via the internet by accessing the investor relations section of EXL’s website at ir.exlservice.com , where an accompanying investor-friendly spreadsheet of historical operating and financial data can also be accessed. Please access the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To join the live call, please register here . A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the EXL website ir.exlservice.com for a period of twelve months.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and artificial intelligence ("AI") company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amount and share count)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues, net $ 529,585 $ 472,073 $ 1,545,064 $ 1,356,946 Cost of revenues (1) 325,649 293,806 953,626 849,336 Gross profit (1) 203,936 178,267 591,438 507,610 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 66,251 57,495 185,217 167,195 Selling and marketing expenses 46,383 37,568 127,754 108,982 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,128 13,799 42,740 39,055 Total operating expenses 127,762 108,862 355,711 315,232 Income from operations 76,174 69,405 235,727 192,378 Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net (1,013 ) 278 2,390 673 Interest expense (4,923 ) (5,526 ) (13,349 ) (14,145 ) Other income, net 4,459 4,374 14,833 11,876 Income before income tax expense and earnings from equity affiliates 74,697 68,531 239,601 190,782 Income tax expense 16,456 15,460 48,498 43,086 Income before earnings from equity affiliates 58,241 53,071 191,103 147,696 Loss from equity-method investment (80 ) (34 ) (330 ) (71 ) Net income $ 58,161 $ 53,037 $ 190,773 $ 147,625 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 1.18 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 1.17 $ 0.90 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 160,495,712 161,732,872 161,963,152 163,197,767 Diluted 161,714,486 163,187,733 163,481,053 164,620,081



(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amount and share count)

As of September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,309 $ 153,355 Short-term investments 229,833 187,223 Restricted cash 11,319 9,972 Accounts receivable, net 351,426 304,322 Other current assets 139,059 140,317 Total current assets 891,946 795,189 Property and equipment, net 112,677 101,837 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,346 68,784 Restricted cash 8,205 8,071 Deferred tax assets, net 115,825 104,747 Goodwill 419,871 420,387 Other intangible assets, net 39,511 49,331 Long-term investments 8,001 13,972 Other assets 65,250 56,085 Total assets $ 1,733,632 $ 1,618,403 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,767 $ 5,884 Current portion of long-term borrowings 4,886 4,886 Deferred revenue 17,497 19,264 Accrued employee costs 129,381 129,994 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 129,297 113,597 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 19,174 16,491 Total current liabilities 307,002 290,116 Long-term borrowings, less current portion 349,934 283,598 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 60,463 59,851 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,465 1,403 Other non-current liabilities 61,379 53,573 Total liabilities 781,243 688,541 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 207,938,011 shares issued and 158,882,631 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 206,510,587 shares issued and 161,801,212 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 207 206 Additional paid-in capital 627,966 588,583 Retained earnings 1,472,733 1,281,960 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (168,977 ) (154,722 ) Total including shares held in treasury 1,931,929 1,716,027 Less: 49,055,380 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 44,709,375 shares as of December 31, 2024, held in treasury, at cost (979,540 ) (786,165 ) Total stockholders’ equity 952,389 929,862 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,733,632 $ 1,618,403



EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures to GAAP Measures

In addition to its reported operating results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), EXL has included in this release certain financial measures that are considered non-GAAP financial measures, including the following:

(i) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin;

(ii) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin;

(iii) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share; and

(iv) Revenue growth on constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. EXL believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures may help investors better understand EXL’s underlying financial performance. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with EXL’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s results and comparisons of the Company’s results with the results of other companies. Additionally, management considers some of these non-GAAP financial measures to determine variable compensation of its employees. The Company believes that it is unreasonably difficult to provide its earnings per share financial guidance in accordance with GAAP, or a qualitative reconciliation thereof, for a number of reasons, including, without limitation, the Company’s inability to predict its future stock-based compensation expense under ASC Topic 718, the amortization of intangibles associated with future acquisitions and the currency fluctuations and associated tax effects. As such, the Company presents guidance with respect to adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company also incurs significant non-cash charges for depreciation that may not be indicative of the Company’s ability to generate cash flow.

EXL non-GAAP financial measures exclude, where applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, provision for restructuring and litigation settlement matters, effects of termination of leases, certain defined social security contributions, allowance for certain material expected credit losses, other acquisition-related expenses or benefits and effect of any non-recurring tax adjustments. Acquisition-related expenses or benefits include changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, external deal costs, integration expenses, direct and incremental travel costs and non-recurring benefits or losses. Our adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS also excludes the effects of income tax on the above pre-tax items, as applicable. The effects of income tax of each item is calculated by applying the statutory rate of the local tax regulations in the jurisdiction in which the item was incurred.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures versus financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is that non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with GAAP and exclude costs that are recurring, namely stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. EXL compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP financial measures to allow investors to evaluate such non-GAAP financial measures.

EXL’s primary exchange rate exposure is with the Indian rupee, the Philippine peso, the U.K. pound sterling and the South African rand. The average exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the Indian rupee increased from 83.79 during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to 88.19 during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing a depreciation of 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. The average exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the Philippine peso increased from 56.84 during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to 57.88 during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing a depreciation of 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. The average exchange rate of the U.K. pound sterling against the U.S. dollar increased from 1.31 during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to 1.34 during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing an appreciation of 2.0% against the U.S. dollar. The average exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the South African rand decreased from 17.74 during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to 17.68 during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing an appreciation of 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

The following table shows the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, and the three months ended June 30, 2025:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

Net income (GAAP) $ 58,161 $ 53,037 $ 66,051 add: Income tax expense 16,456 15,460 18,546 add/(subtract): Foreign exchange gain, net, interest expense, loss from equity-method investment and other income/(loss), net 1,557 908 (3,459 ) Income from operations (GAAP) $ 76,174 $ 69,405 $ 81,138 add: Stock-based compensation expense 23,139 21,232 16,392 add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,310 3,449 3,277 Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 102,623 $ 94,086 $ 100,807 Adjusted operating income margin as a % of revenue (Non-GAAP) 19.4% 19.9% 19.6% add: Depreciation on long-lived assets 11,818 10,350 10,778 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 114,441 $ 104,436 $ 111,585 Adjusted EBITDA margin as a % of revenue (Non-GAAP) 21.6% 22.1% 21.7%





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2025

2024

2025

Net income (GAAP) $ 58,161 $ 53,037 $ 66,051 add: Stock-based compensation expense 23,139 21,232 16,392 add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,310 3,449 3,277 subtract: Acquisition-related adjustments — — (945 ) subtract: Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense (a) (5,786 ) (5,830 ) (4,211 ) subtract: Tax impact on amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (814 ) (866 ) (807 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 78,010 $ 71,022 $ 79,757 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 0.49



(a) Tax impact includes $64 and $1,673 during the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 respectively, and $203 during the three months ended June 30, 2025, related to discrete benefits recognized in income tax expense in accordance with ASU No. 2016-09, Compensation - Stock Compensation.

